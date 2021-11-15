SOUTHERN INDIANA — Nationally, regionally and locally, a panel of experts predicted Monday that economic conditions should continue to improve in 2022, but they cautioned there’s one factor that could affect that forecast.
The availability of workers will be key to bringing the country back to pre-pandemic productivity and employment levels, and there’s reason to be both optimistic and pessimistic about the situation, panelists said.
“There’s still a pretty sizable gap left to make up in terms of employment,” said Matt Kinghorn, a senior demographic analyst at the Indiana Business Research Center.
Indiana is on pace to regain the 380,000 jobs lost at the onset of the pandemic by the end of 2022. But even if that goal is reached, the state would still be about 60,000 jobs shy of what Indiana was forecasted to reach by the end of next year, Kinghorn said.
While the availability of vaccines and the reopening of businesses shut down during the pandemic has made some financial predictions clearer, panelists said continued supply chain problems and struggles by employers to find workers clouds future forecasts.
“It is a very different economy than one we’ve had in quite some time,” said Kyle Anderson, a clinical assistant professor of business economics at the Kelley School of Business in Indianapolis.
Anderson and Kinghorn were joined on the panel by Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair of Business at Indiana University Southeast, and Ryan Brewer, associate professor of finance at Indiana University-Columbus. The panel led the annual IU Southeast School of Business Economic Outlook.
Some of the reasoning for the labor gaps is due to an aging workforce — one that is predicted to see less growth in future decades as Baby Boomers retire and birth rates in younger generations decline.
Other workers haven’t re-entered the labor force because of the expense and lack of availability of child care, panelists said.
Nationally, there are still about 2 million fewer workers than before the pandemic.
“A lot of our forecast moving forward is depending on if, and when, these workers come back to the labor force,” Anderson said.
A smaller labor force doesn’t just affect employers, but spreads to all consumers in the form of inflation.
While inflation has been politicized, it’s not a complete picture of the economy, panelists said.
“Households are actually doing surprisingly well,” Anderson said.
The amount of money placed into the economy through stimulus has affected inflation, but it has also contributed to many households being flush with cash. On average, Americans are earning more and have more disposable income than two years ago, panelists said.
Inflation had relatively disappeared after The Great Recession until the pandemic, and that’s contributing to some of the reactions from consumers as they grapple with higher prices, panelists said.
Brewer pointed out that many of the current struggles were expected due to the steps that were taken to protect workers, especially at the onset of the pandemic.
“We literally shut the entire economy down, so restarting that isn’t easy to do,” he said.
Southern Indiana has made great progress in rebounding from the pandemic job losses, and the overall outlook for the Louisville Metropolitan area is quite favorable, Dufrene said.
But the region, like the country, depends on the availability of workers to meet demand, he continued.
Truck drivers and occupations associated with freight and warehousing are among the most in-demand in the region. In 2019, there were about 350 job openings in the region for truck drivers. As of earlier this month, there were more than 550, Dufrene said.
“So we have more job postings in Southern Indiana, but we’re without a labor force that’s really grown,” he said.
Still, Dufrene is optimistic that Southern Indiana will see economic growth in 2022 and payroll gains that will surpass pre-COVID levels.
“I think by next year, most of this will be resolved,” he said.
