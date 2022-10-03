JEFFERSONVILLE — Leadership Southern Indiana teamed with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis last week to host a lunch for local business leaders to talk with economists Charles Gascon, Nathan Jefferson and Seema Sheth.
The federal bank wanted to use this as an opportunity to get to better know Southern Indiana’s businesspeople. This was also a way for businesses in the area to understand the changing landscape the national economy is going through right now.
“Most of them if nothing else, hopefully, it will help them express their opinion about how they’re doing and how they’re feeling about the economy,” said Mark Eddy, president of the leadership organization. “And they have their ear, you know, for that one hour to be able to share their opinion. Will that make a difference? We don’t know.”
During the lunch, business owners brought up that the unemployment rate is between 4% and 5%, which is 1 to 2 million jobs. Businesses are trying to fill the high number of job openings that increase the unemployment rates.
Because of this, the federal officials said, one of two things will happen. Either workers will start to come back and unemployment rates will go down or people who may not be actively looking for a job may find themselves in a position where they have to get back into the labor market.
“The analogy that I’ve used if you talk to us — everybody remember the Miracle on the Hudson, right?” Gascon said. “We want to be the pilot trying to land the plane, that’s our goal. So it’s OK if everybody else is concerned that this isn’t going to work and I can go wrong in a million different ways, and that’s perfectly fine, we expect that, but that doesn’t mean that it’s going to be our baseline case.”
Poverty was another issue that was brought up during the discussion. The economy is always expanding and as long as we can find ways to be more productive and use the resources that we already have, that is economic growth.
“When it comes from productivity, it doesn’t cost us more of our natural resources or more of our labor resources working harder and harder,” Gascon said. “It’s about innovation and technologies that allow the economy to grow.”
The majority of this discussion was theoretical and in the long term, not just what is happening right now. The luncheon was a way for business and community leaders to understand how the current state of the economy will affect the future.
Whether this discussion will change anything locally is unknown, but it gave community members a chance to talk to and learn from the economists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.