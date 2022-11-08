FLOYD COUNTY — A steady line flowed through the polls all Tuesday morning as Floyd County voters showed up to make their voices heard on election day.
All day, poll workers kept busy helping to move voters through the line efficiently. While the number of voters coming out on election day certainly seems higher than expected, the more impressive figure is the number of early votes that had been cast prior to Tuesday.
“We’ve never had anything like this,” poll worker Dianne McLean said.
She has worked at the polls for several years, and estimated that more than 7,000 voters took advantage of early voting at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds this year. Indiana state law requires counties to make in-person absentee voting available for 28 days prior to the election, and in Floyd County, early voting began on Oct. 12.
Despite the large number of voters, most in the community seem to agree that the voting process was smooth and simple.
“It was surprisingly easy,” said Emma Briscoe, of New Albany. “I didn't have any problems. It was a pretty short line too. I voted in the 2020 election and it was kind of chaotic. So I was kind of happy about that.”
While the lines got longer, reaching the parking lot as the day went on, many other voters were appreciative of the simplicity of the voting process and hard work of the poll workers in keeping the long lines moving.
McLean credits economic concern for the increased voter turnout this year. “People are worried,” she said. “The economy is hurting a lot of people, especially older people, and that’s the majority of who’s voting.”
In actuality, voters in the lines at the polls seemed to come from a wide variety of backgrounds, but the economy wasn’t far from anyone’s mind.
Floyd County resident Daniel Jacobs is an EMS worker. He said that the economy and crime were his top issues in this election. Jacobs’ career puts him on the front line of the latter, and he said he believes that Steve Bush is the right man to be the next sheriff.
“I’ve seen him out in the community a lot,” Jacobs said. “He’s pro-community, and that means a lot.”
Aside from the economy, many voters turned out with interest in the New Albany-Floyd County School Board race. Whether or not they had children in the schools, many were intensely concerned with the trajectory of public schools.
One such voter was April Simmons, who has one child in Christian Academy and another in Mount Tabor Elementary. She cited “critical race theory” as a major concern for her at the polls, but added, “I don’t think there’s any school around here that’s actually doing that, but I just want to make sure we’re not.”
Another New Albany voter, Clarence Mann, said, “I don't have kids in school but the school board needs a lot of enlightenment,” expressing his concern for their conservative values.
And Samantha Couc, a New Albany mother, said that her children, who are 4 and 19, have had positive experiences in New Albany schools, yet expressed her concern that “boys should be boys and girls should be girls, and keep them in separate bathrooms.”
Each of the voters in turn, repeated national conservative talking points while also agreeing that they had no personal problems with local schools.
One of the most excited and engaged voters at the polls Tuesday may have been LaMicra Martin, the Democratic candidate for Floyd County Auditor, who was glowing as she left the polling booth, excited not by the possibility of winning or competition, but energized by the sheer number of citizens turning out to make their voices heard.
“I want voters to know that their vote does count; it does matter,” she said. “Regardless of what you believe, or who you believe in; as long as you get out to vote, to make a difference within our community. That's all I care about. But make sure that you make an informed decision of who you're voting for, what their values are, what their morals are, so that we can be a better community.”
