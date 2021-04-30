SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek Schools Corp. interim superintendent Thomas Brillhart envisions a beautiful tree canopy helping to usher visitors to the elementary, middle and high school campuses, and a local organization is aiding in that plan.
Ecotech Waste Logistics recently partnered with Silver Creek School Corp., providing 20 trees for planting at Silver Creek Elementary School.
Students helped by removing debris to make way for the new trees. Brillhart said it's a project that they will one day look back on with pride.
“Twenty years from now those kids will probably stop by the school and say 'Hey, I helped out with that,” Brillhart said.
Ecotech launched its 10,000 trees partnership just before the March 2012 tornado that ripped through Southern Indiana. The first trees planted were installed at Henryville schools to support recovery efforts in the community.
Nine years later, Ecotech has partnered with schools, local governments and other organizations to plant more than 5,200 trees in Southern Indiana.
Multiple studies showing deficiencies in the local tree canopy is what led the company to launch the initiative.
“It's something that we can do that helps the environment, and we're in an environment business so it seemed to have a good connection to what we're trying to accomplish, which was to be specific to our industry and help as many people as we could,” said Ecotech President Bryan Slade.
He emphasized the 10,000 trees program wouldn't be possible without partnerships such as the one that led to the Silver Creek planting.
Silver Creek Elementary Principal Sandy Myers said Ecotech has donated trees for past plantings in the community, so she was familiar with the initiative. She said Ecotech's contributions are important not just because trees spruce up the campus, but because they also save the school system money.
“It's a struggle for schools to find the resources and the money for planting trees,” she said. “This is a long-standing program that Ecotech has been helping schools with in the community and I just applaud them for doing that.”
And landscaping is important for the appearance of the school, which is why officials are looking at ways to continue to improve the system's campuses especially at their entrances.
“When someone walks up to Silver Creek, we want them to know that it's a welcoming place. That we care for our students and we care for our facilities, and we want it to look nice so that they want to be here,” Myers said.
It's also good to have students involved in the process, Myers and Brillhart said.
“Anytime we can incorporate a concept that's not necessarily in the classroom, but related to curriculum that kind of goes beyond the textbook, I'd guess you'd say, it's important,” Brillhart said.
And the work is far from done.
Over the next year the school system will consider plans to further improve entrances to the campuses, Brillhart said. Those plans include adding more trees, and Slade said Ecotech will contribute to the effort.
“We do this because we enjoy it,” Slade said. “It's just a great opportunity for us to be out in the community and outward thinking.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.