SOUTHERN INDIANA — Democrats and Republicans widely agreed on a budget as well as legislation aimed at improving police accountability but were apart on other issues during the 2021 state legislative session.
Local lawmakers largely followed party lines on some of the most notable issues of the session, which culminated with the passing of the two-year budget last week. The session isn't officially over, as legislators will have to return to Indianapolis to consider redistricting once tallies have been released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
As for matters that have already been decided, the bipartisan agreement over the state's $37 billion budget was viewed as a refreshing development.
“It's often said that the state budget is the General Assembly's policy statement, and it was great to have overwhelming, nearly unanimous bipartisan support for the budget and the policy it represents,” said State Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany.
State Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, said it was “almost unprecedented” to have so many Democrats voting in favor of the budget in a Republican-controlled legislature.
The budget passed the House by a 96-2 vote and was OKd by a 46-3 count in the Senate.
State Sen. Ron Grooms, R-Jeffersonville, touted increases of $1.9 billion in the budget for education.
Greater Clark County Schools is slated to garner almost $76 million in the first year and more than $79 million in the second year of the fiscal plan. New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. is budgeted to receive more than $87 million in the first year and almost $92 million in the second year. Clarksville Community Schools Corp. will receive about $23.5 million and about $26.8 million over the two-year budget.
“This historic investment will be invaluable to our young Hoosiers' education, and I am confident this budget and other legislation that passed will have a positive impact in Indiana,” Grooms said in a statement issued Monday.
Grooms added that the budget reduces state debt, supports small businesses and makes “record-investments” in mental health services.
“I'm really pleased that education, particularly our public schools, are finally going to be getting some more funding,” Fleming said.
There are not enough teachers, and school systems are having trouble attracting qualified educators due in part to the pay, she continued.
Clere said the decision will lie at the local level, but he believes the additional funding will lead to increases in teacher pay. He added the legislature also addressed its commitment to retired educators by designating $600 million for the pre-1996 teacher pension fund.
The state's budget was aided by $3 billion in federal pandemic relief funds. It may have helped lawmakers agree on a budget, but Fleming said such a method for balancing a fiscal plan could carry long-term ramifications.
“The whole undercurrent bothers me because I know we're gladly going to take money from the federal government, but we really don't have that money. That's borrowed money and I worry our future generations are going to suffer the consequences,” she said.
Policing accountability
House Enrolled Act 1006 was unanimously approved by both chambers before being signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The measure, co-sponsored by State Rep. Zach Payne, R-Charlestown, requires police agencies to request an officer candidate's full personnel records from their previous department before being hired.
It also requires de-escalation training and appropriates $70 million for programming and facility upgrades at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
“This legislation is a positive step toward making sure our local police departments have the tools they need to serve all Hoosiers,” Payne said in a news release after the act was signed by the governor.
“This additional funding for training and improved training facilities will better prepare our officers to keep our communities safe.”
Fleming said the legislation was a great step for Indiana.
“Given what has been going on around the country, I felt like this was one of the most needed pieces of legislation that we considered,” she said.
Health officer authority limited
Bipartisan agreements didn't stretch to Senate Bill 5, which would require a local health officer to receive approval from a local legislative body before implementing restrictions that go beyond a governor's executive orders during a state of emergency.
The legislation also establishes an appeals process where residents or business owners can ask a court to rule on enforcement action.
Fleming said the measure could allow orders to be delayed for weeks while a local legislative body reviews the decision.
“The appeal is fine, but to stay the order for that length of time I think could be very dangerous in a true emergency situation,” she said.
The House approved the legislation 65-29, and the Senate passed it 37-12. As of Monday, Holcomb had yet to sign the bill and was facing calls from health organizations to veto the measure.
Of local importance
Multiple pieces of legislation directly affecting Southern Indiana were approved during the session.
Clere and State Rep. Karen Engleman, R-Corydon, co-authored legislation that could net millions of additional dollars for Floyd County projects.
The measure clarified language in a 2018 act that established procedures for legacy foundations. It ensures that those entities, like the Floyd County Legacy Foundation, can calculate spend rates for projects based on the principal amount as well as gains captured through investments.
The previous legislation had been interpreted to only allow the principal to be used in factoring the spend rate.
“The bottom line is this will make available more proceeds from the legacy foundation to be invested in the Floyd County community each year,” Clere said.
Clere also co-sponsored an act allowing election boards to begin processing absentee ballots seven days before election day.
Last year, Floyd County election workers counted votes through the night and into the next morning due to the amount of absentee ballots submitted. Without being able to process those votes before election day, local officials said it was difficult to get the ballots counted in a timely fashion.
House Enrolled Act 1305 is another piece of legislation that will directly affect Southern Indiana residents.
The measure, co-authored by Clere, will allow for Medicaid reimbursement for services rendered to Hoosiers in children's hospitals located in a state that borders Indiana.
It means residents in Southern Indiana could use Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville and receive Medicaid reimbursement as opposed to having to travel to Indianapolis.
Clere said he focused much of his attention on medical legislation and improved services for treating mental illness and substance addiction.
Though lawmakers said they were generally pleased with the session, there were some bills that didn't get passed.
Fleming said she was disappointed that her attempts to make birth control more accessible were struck down. She added there are other pressing issues that need to be addressed.
“We need to take a close look at our environment and what we're doing as it pertains to things like wetlands,” she said. “That was a very contentious issue this session.”
