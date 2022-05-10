NEW ALBANY — Community Montessori Public Charter school is excited to host the Big History Exhibition. This is an exhibit of adolescent studies in Humanities and Sciences. This event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the school, 4102 St. Joseph Road in New Albany.
The opening ceremony will take place in the CASA dei Curiosity, with most exhibits displayed in the Multipurpose Activity Center (MAC). The public is invited.
The Big History Exhibition is an opportunity for teen learners in the school to reflect on the meaning of their education and share those insights by way of projects that have been developed over the period of a semester’s work in humanities, biology, chemistry, mathematics, history, folklore and more. Projects will range from the emergence and diversification of life, to human history, current events, and beyond to the future.
Please contact the school using the information below if you have questions about the event. You can also go to the school’s website at www.shiningminds.com for general information about the school.
Community Montessori was founded in 1998 as an additional school choice for the Southern Indiana community. In August 2002 the school became a Charter School, having received sponsorship from Ball State University. The “charter” designation makes the school a free, independent, public school for learners in grades K-12. In addition to the Charter School, also offered are a tuition-based Early Education program for children ages 3 and 4, and infant/toddler care through The Community Nurtury, which allows the opportunity for learners to spend their entire school career in a consistent and supportive environment.
