The African drumming performance by Kuvego will provide entertainment June 18 from 11 a.m. to 2p.m. at the Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring St., New Albany. Celebrate Juneteenth at The Floyd County Library with live music and entertainment, including an African drumming performance by Kuvebo, food trucks, and arts and crafts activities for children. This outdoor celebration will take place on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library’s main parking lot at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. The free event will feature local vendors and Black-owned businesses, such as Mrs. and Mr. Cotton Candy, as well as various resources in the community. Baptist Health Floyd will be on site to provide free health screenings. Guests can enjoy tasty food from food trucks, including Smokin’ Frank’s BBQ, The Dock Seafood, and Fun in a Bun hot dogs. Children will receive a free Juneteenth activity book and have a chance to play African musical instruments. The Floyd County Library will also host a Juneteenth History Harvest during the event. Attendees can help the library document and preserve local African American history by bringing photos of family members, home life, local events, Black-owned businesses, and notable residents for staff to scan. Guests will receive their originals back, along with a free archival-quality digital copy, and the library will keep a copy to preserve and share online.