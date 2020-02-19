CLARKSVILLE — Our Lady of Providence High School hosted the New Albany Deanery Academic Olympics Tuesday, with students grades six through eight from six different schools competing – Sacred Heart Catholic of Jeffersonville, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic of Clarksville, St. John Paull II Catholic of Sellersburg, Holy Family Catholic and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic of New Albany, and St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic of Floyds Knobs.
The teams competed in a quiz bowl style format, with the two teams with the most points from each grade level advancing to the final round. The winner is determined in the championship round. Members of Providence’s Quick Recall team assisted with the match, including running the equipment.
The winning teams by grade level include:
• Sixth-graders from St. John Paul II: Lydia Cosper, Alice Wade, Wyatt Chisman, Emmalee Martin and Molly Ash.
• Seventh-graders from Sacred Heart: Madeleine Semones, Drew Boggs, Christopher Bartley and Liam Coffman
• Eighth-graders from St. Anthony: Jeremy Lopez, Daniel Cavanaugh, Alex LaMaster, Carter Lannan, Tessa Holifield, Charlotte Fisher and Keegan Connin.
