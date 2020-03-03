CLARKSVILLE — Our Lady of Providence High School will present the musical comedy “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in the Robinson Performing Arts Center at Providence, March 6-8 and March 13-15.
The musical comedy, with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, tells the story of Joseph and his coat of many colors from the Bible’s Book of Genesis.
The show will feature a full cast of Providence students as well as 60 students from grade schools throughout the New Albany Deanery.
Regular show dates and times are Saturday, March 7, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m.; Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 14, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15. Tickets may be purchased at the door, online at www.providencehigh.net by clicking on the orange Buy Tickets button, or by calling 812-945-2538 ext. 301.
Premiere Night is Friday, March 6, at 8 p.m. with a pre-show reception. Tickets for Premier Night are $40 and must be purchased in advance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.