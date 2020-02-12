CLARKSVILLE — Our Lady of Providence High School in Clarksville recently announced that Karen Schueler, director of Learning Support Services, has received the Providence St. Theodora Guerin Excellence in Education Award. Schueler will represent Providence at the National Catholic Education Association Conference in Baltimore, April 14-16.
Schueler received the award last month following an all-school liturgy during Catholic Schools Week.
Providence Principal Mindy Ernstberger said Schueler makes it her mission to ensure all students have the tools and support they need to succeed. She also noted her commitment to her faith and to Catholic education.
“[Mrs. Schueler] provides compassion, implements strategies for success, rallies the troops to find solutions, and holds everybody accountable to make sure that every student is well taken care of at Providence,” Ernstberger said in a news release. “[She] is gifted in ‘giving’ and ‘mothering’ all of us, and I truly believe it is through many of her efforts that we have a strong, caring, and faith community at Providence.”
Schueler has been involved in the New Albany Deanery, serving as a member of the board of St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities. She previously was a principal at Our Lady of Perpetual Help and an assistant principal at Holy Family School. Schueler is an alumna of the Providence class of 1983 and has seen her four children graduate from Providence. Her husband, Barry, and several family members, including three of her grandchildren, attended the Mass and presentation.
Schueler said she was humbled to receive the award and commended her fellow staff and the faculty for the work they do to ensure the success of students served by the Learning Support Services department.
“I am so grateful for the support I receive from administration, faculty, staff, parents, and students,” Schueler said in the release. “This award is a feather in my cap but more importantly, a wink from God affirming His presence in my life and to continue my call as a Catholic educator. I truly love what I am called to do.”
