GEORGETOWN — The Edwardsville Water Corporation is beginning a project to accommodate growth in the area.
Work is set to start next week on the construction of a million-gallon water tank at Frank Ott Road in Georgetown. The tank will be a major expansion of water capacity for the community.
The $5.3 million project was partially supported by $500,000 provided by the Floyd County Commissioners, which comes out of American Rescue Plan funds. The rest of the funding was supported by a loan from the Indiana State Revolving Fund.
The project is expected to be complete by early 2024.
David Wright, president of the board of directors for Edwardsville Water, emphasizes that the water company is in the middle of a quickly-growing area that is facing both commercial and residential development.
The building of Novaparke Innovation & Technology Campus along Ind. 64 is bringing significant growth to the Georgetown area.
There are numerous housing developments within a 2-mile radius of the water tank, and Wright notes that the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. has purchased land at the nearby Oakes Road that could potentially be used to build a new school.
Wright said the existing 125,000-gallon tank at Frank Ott Road has “outlived its usefulness” and does not have enough capacity to meet the growing demand. The old tank will be removed once the new one is complete.
“The amount of money needed to keep it in service just didn’t make any sense,” he said.
Chris Beck, utility manager for Edwardsville Water, said it is important to be proactive as new development goes into Georgetown.
“We just want to build a tank big enough for the future,” he said. “We anticipate this area growing real big with all the development and stuff. We want to be ahead of the game.”
Shawn Carruthers, president of the Floyd County Commissioners, said the water tank project is an “investment in our future in Georgetown.”
“The Georgetown area is one of the fastest growing areas in Floyd County, so there’s always a need to make sure that the infrastructure is adequate to keep up with growth there, and to be able to invest the ARP money in this manner is what the commissioners wanted to make sure that our money is spent in this capacity not just for us today, but for our children and the future,” he said.
The Danville-based Curry & Associates is overseeing the project, and Louisville-based Caldwell Tanks is completing the construction of the tank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.