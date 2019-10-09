NEW ALBANY — A fixture for more than four decades at Baptist Health Floyd will soon be leaving.
Dr. Dan Eichenberger, who has served as president of the hospital since October 2015, announced today he will be stepping down from his position Nov. 1. He will also be leaving his medical practice effective Dec. 31.
Eichenberger, who is 56, said when he was named president in 2015 he didn't plan on making it permanent. He helped orchestrate the sale of Floyd Memorial Hospital to Baptist Health in 2016 and has been working since to get all the hospital's systems integrated with Baptist Health. He said that was recently completed, so it is time to move on.
"It's an opportunity for me to try some other things," he told the News and Tribune. "This was never going to be a long-term thing for me. Besides running the hospital, I have also maintained my practice. Those 14-hour days were getting old."
Eichenberger said he is open to consulting work or stepping in as an interim director of a hospital, which could lead to some travel opportunities. He said he didn't think it would be fair to the new director for his predecessor to be seen continuing to make rounds, which is why he is giving up his practice.
"I think that would create an undue burden for someone to come in and take over," he said.
Eichenberger began his career at the hospital at age 15 as an orderly. He is board certified in both adult internal medicine and pediatrics. He is a graduate of the University of Louisville School of Medicine and in 2013, completed his Master's of Business Administration in Health Care Management from Indiana Wesleyan University.
This story will be updated.
