JEFFERSONVILLE — Eight families are displaced after an apartment fire Thursday in Jeffersonville which took the lives of several pets.
Jeffersonville fire crews responded to a report of fire around 5:46 p.m. at 1501 East Eighth St., Eastlawn Arms apartments. Once on scene, firefighters observed white smoke coming from the roof area. Inside, they determined that the fire was coming from a first floor unit and starting to climb the wall into the second floor.
"We know it started in the kitchen; we don't know exactly what sparked the fire but it happened around the stove area," Jeffersonville Fire Sgt. Justin Ames said. He said firefighters believe there were working smoke detectors in the building.
Two people were rescued through a side window, one of whom was transported to University of Louisville Hospital and treated for smoke inhalation; he was reported as of Thursday night to be in stable condition, Ames said. Several cats were rescued; however several others had died from smoke inhalation.
The American Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced as a result of the fire; last night they took care of the basics and made sure that families, including several children, had a place to go for the first few days after the fire.
Clair Brendel, disaster program manager at the Louisville area American Red Cross, which serves Southern Indiana, said they'll keep in contact with them over the next 48 hours to see what else they might need moving forward — whether that's food, clothing, household items or financial assistance — to "help them get on their way to recovery," Brendel said.
She said in this case, the Red Cross will also make available its disaster mental health team — due to the extent of the fire which caused injuries and took the lives of pets. Brendel said it's important to provide this kind of support to people who have gone through such a traumatic event.
"A lot of times when people go through a traumatic instance it becomes hard for them to focus on anything other than the event that they've gone through," she said. "So for a lot of folks if they don't have somebody to talk through the recovery with, they get stuck on the bad thing that has happened. So being able to talk through and process some of those emotions...helps people understand why they're having the reaction that they're having to the situation and it helps them to move forward in a more productive manner."
She said that across the U.S., the Red Cross assists with those affected by fires every eight minutes. In the Louisville area, they respond to about 240 per year.
It's not known when the units might be repaired; Ames said two of the eight units in that building were damaged by fire, the other six damaged by smoke.
A manager with Eastlawn Arms said Friday that the insurance company will be out next week to inspect damage to the building, which is one of 14 total on the property. He said there are other open apartments in the complex.
"We have apartments available," he said. "Our maintenance people told the people there that if they need another apartment, we have some." The manager declined to answer further questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.