CLARK COUNTY — An upcoming week of programming will examine issues of addiction in the community while also highlighting solutions and resources for recovery.
Clark County Cares’ eighth annual Drug Facts Week will take place Feb. 6-11. The week will feature a series of eight free events to raise awareness and start conversations about the substance use and addiction issues facing Southern Indiana.
Barb Anderson, a member of Clark County Cares, said Drug Facts Week is a time for education and bringing people together in the recovery community.
“It’s a big week for us to bring together people who not only serve those who are in recovery, but to celebrate with those who are in recovery and to bring their families — it’s a way to not just educate the community but to create community,” Anderson said.
Carolyn King, a member of Clark County Cares, said Clark County Cares has “changed hearts and minds in the community” through events such as Drug Facts Week.
“We need to look at [the drug crisis] as a long-term problem that’s not going to go away overnight,” she said.
Drug Facts Week “gets a little bigger each year,” and this year’s event has brought in more donors than ever before, King said.
Beth Macy, an award-winning journalist and author, is the keynote speaker for this year’s Drug Facts Week. She will speak at a Thursday, Feb. 9 event in Jeffersonville.
She is the author of “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America,” a 2018 book that examines Purdue Pharma’s role in the opioid epidemic and depicts the devastating toll of the crisis. “Dopesick” was the inspiration for the 2021 Hulu limited series of the same name.
The writer will discuss her latest book, “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis,” which was published in 2022.
Anderson expressed her excitement about Macy’s upcoming talk, describing her books as “relevant” to issues in the community.
“They’re [about] what’s up and coming on what’s the latest trends and treatment, but also what the latest needs are,” she said.
Anderson said each day of Drug Facts Week is “power-packed.” She will be among the speakers at the opening panel, which includes an annual report about substance misuse in Clark County.
The panel will also include Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel, Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh and LifeSpring Health Systems President/CEO Beth Keeney.
Anderson, who is also the executive director of Haven House Services, will discuss housing barriers, including the difficulty in finding housing for individuals with felonies related to drug use.
She notes that statewide officials will be addressing the issue at several events during Drug Facts Week. A Tuesday, Feb. 7 event will feature numerous local and state officials to discuss programming for substance use disorder in law enforcement and legal systems.
This event will include a discussion of local judicial programs being implemented in Clark County to help those affected by addiction, King said.
“They’re really getting into problem-solving instead of punishment because they’re realizing it’s a physical and emotional problem more than a criminal problem,” she said. “So they’re trying to help people turn their lives around there.”
A Wednesday, Feb. 8 presentation will focus on second-chance employment on a state and national level.
Jay Chaudhary, director of the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction, will be the guest speaker at the annual dinner on Thursday, Feb. 9, where he will present the statewide Behavioral Health Commission Report.
This report will be followed by a Q&A with legislators and local providers.
An event in Charlestown on Friday, Feb. 10 will include a film screening of “The Addict’s Wake,” a documentary filmed in Brown County, Indiana.
The week will conclude Saturday, Feb. 11 with a day of family fun at the EnVision Center in Jeffersonville and a candlelight vigil at the Big Four Bridge.
The candlelight vigil is an annual tradition for Drug Facts Week, and it will feature the names of those who died from substance use or those facing addiction.
“Throughout the week, we gather people’s names,” King said. “That could be people who are living with addiction or people who have been lost to addiction or an overdose. That’s always a touching event.”
Although the week is based in Clark County, it is also relevant to issues across the region and the state, and Anderson encourages people from neighboring areas such as Floyd and Scott counties to join in the conversation.
Drug Facts Week is planned from a “holistic perspective,” Anderson said.
“You can’t solve problems if you don’t get them on the table,” she said. “That’s been the strength of Clark County Cares all along —presenting a problem and then talking through it until we get some solutions.”
Anderson said everyone involved in Clark County Cares has been affected “in one way or another” by the drug crisis, and the organization is a grassroots group of volunteers who are seeking solutions.
The community needs to “work seamlessly to create a system that serves the people of this county and lifts us all up,” Anderson said.
It is important for families of those in recovery to be included in the conversation, she said.
“The families of those who suffer from addiction need to be a strong part of their recovery as those who are in recovery themselves,” Anderson said. “They need to understand the dynamics and they need to have support systems.”
King hopes Clark County Cares’ events bring awareness and help people in the community.
“The whole thing is to get people into some treatment and for people not to lose hope,” she said. “And it’s a lifelong journey, recovery is, setbacks happen, but it’s OK —there are people here that will pick them up and help them move on.”
