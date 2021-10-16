JEFFERSONVILLE — In honor of those who have battled and are currently battling breast cancer, nearly 200 people gathered for the Power of Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Gala on Friday to raise money for cancer research and resources.
The event aimed to bring awareness to the disease by highlighting stories of those who have battled breast cancer and by recognizing all of the survivors in the room.
The gala began at the Refinery in Jeffersonville with a room full of guests dressed in various shades of pink mingling and viewing the silent auction items and partaking in the bourbon pull. The guests varied from breast cancer survivors, to businesses owners to elected officials.
News and Tribune Publisher Bill Hanson recognized the life of Sara Bell, a breast cancer survivor who shared her story at previous Power of Pink galas that died last July. Hanson announced that in honor of Bell, a bench will be installed at the Norton Cancer Institute Pat Harrison Resource Center, across from the outdoor fountain in remembrance of her love for the water.
Bell’s family, including her husband James, were in attendance and received several rounds of applause from the crowd as a slideshow with photos of Bell played on the screens in the front of the room.
“The Power of Pink meant a lot to her,” James said of his late wife, “She spoke there twice. We went every year that I can think of, so for them to single her out and honor her, it means a lot to myself and her whole family.”
Norah Kinderman was another breast cancer survivor recognized at the event with a video of her and her family, sharing her battle with the disease. Though she is cancer-free, Kinderman still faces side effects of her cancer on a monthly basis.
Regardless, Kinderman spent the evening at the gala with a smile on her face, and even won a game at the event, earning a gift certificate for a stay at Omni Resorts Hotel as well as champagne and chocolate covered strawberries for her table.
This year’s event marked the eighth annual gala organized by the News and Tribune with the help of a multitude of donors and sponsors.
Not including what was raised at Friday’s gala, since 2013 Power of Pink has been able to donate $274,081 between the American Cancer Society and the Norton Cancer Institute Pat Harrison Resource Center.
Some of the items the raised money will be used for includes wigs, turbans, prosthetics, mastectomy bras along with a variety of services like art and music therapy, nutritional counseling and transportation and access to treatment.
All of the services and items at the Pat Harrison Resource Center are provided at no cost to cancer patients.
Before the gala, $12,000 was raised by Power of Pink ambassadors and matched by Samtec Cares, to total $24,000 to be donated to the cancer organizations.
The vice president at MAC Construction, a sponsor of the event, Bryan Wickens raised the most money as ambassador this year and attributed his motivation to raise money to personal matters.
“We’ve had many people in our lives impacted by breast cancer. My dad battled for a long time with his own situation with cancer. So this became very important for me, and our company,” Wickens said. “I really wanted to give everything that I have to make an impact and a difference.”
Other sponsors of the event included Clark Memorial Health, Tumbleweed, Schmitt Furniture, Indiana University Southeast, Duke Energy, Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, among many others.
The diamond sponsor, or largest sponsor, of the gala this year was the City of New Albany. The economic development and redevelopment director, Josh Staten, spoke on behalf of Mayor Jeff Gahan.
Staten noted in his speech that he is hopeful there will soon be a time when a cure for cancer is found.
