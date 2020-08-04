Eighth Street was closed Monday evening at the North Y due to a failure of a culvert underneath the roadway.
Chris Gardner, flood control director for New Albany, said the city had been eying the portion of roadway for repairs before the closure.
“That process has now been expedited to an emergency order,” said Gardner, as he added a structural engineer examined the roadway Monday before the decision was made.
Eighth Street connects downtown New Albany to Charlestown Road and Grant Line Road. Detour signs have been placed near the closure.
Gardner said the city is seeking quotes for a repair with the hope of having some estimates ready by next week.
“I anticipate that we should be able to have this back open in three to four weeks,” he said Tuesday.
Due to the narrowness of the roadway in that location, Gardner said it would be unsafe to only close one lane of Eighth Street.
