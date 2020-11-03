With all the talk of record early voting numbers, many wondered whether fewer people would cast ballots at their local polling places on Nov. 3rd.
Judging by the midday totals reported by these sites, Southern Indiana continued to see high turnout even on Election Day.
Early voting isn’t for everyone. Some Hoosiers had jobs that prevented them from pulling that proverbial lever sooner. Others have always voted in person on the first Tuesday in November at the same place with the same neighbors. A virus couldn’t change that sense of community. Then you have those who wanted to make sure their ballot was rightfully deposited and counted.
And let’s not forget the thrill of those “I voted” stickers.
For those reasons and more, Election Day remained important in Clark and Floyd counties. As significant as the day itself are the citizens who not only filled in the bubbles on their ballots, but also spent their time assisting others in exercising their fundamental right.
Here are some of their stories.
A hope for justice
“I woke up this morning and I was like I have to do it today. I have to do it today. So I’m here. I made it. We’re good,” said Bryce Copelin outside the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Work — and life in general — made it difficult for Copelin to vote early. But the lifelong New Albany resident made voting a priority. To her, more is at stake than just an elected position.
“I identify as a lesbian... It’s nerve wracking when I hear negative things about taking away privileges we just recently got,” the 21-year-old said. “I want to make sure that I’m letting my voice be heard whether or not it’s taken into account at the very end and it’s the result I want. At least I did say something.”
Copelin, who grew up around both conservative and liberal voices, finds it discouraging that some may want to roll back LGBTQ liberties. She’s encouraged her friends to vote, even though she knows a few who aren’t.
Yet, she remains optimistic.
“I’m a little nervous. I’m very scared, but I’m hopeful,” Copelin said. “Sometimes justice prevails and I’d like to see that be the case today. With everything that is going on and the amount of people we’ve lost recently, it seems like we need a victory.”
A man of his word
Tammy and Josh Hale didn’t have much of a wait when they voted at the 4-H Fairgrounds in Clark County on Tuesday afternoon. If a historic turnout does occur, they believe it’s because folks are starting to realize the importance of who resides in the Oval Office.
“A lot of people are starting to wake up to the fact that their vote actually matters and who is sitting in that chair actually matters,” Josh said.
The Charlestown husband and wife both cast their ballots for Donald Trump. While politicians who have been in office often fail to produce change, Josh said, Trump followed through on the things he promised.
“The biggest thing, too, is certain people that are running have been in politics for years and you don’t see a lot of that change. And somebody that has come into office that isn’t a politician has made change,” Tammy added. “That’s a huge thing for me. If you’re going to promise something, at least execute on that promise.”
The first time
Emmanuel Simmons was greeted with applause and cheers after a poll worker announced that the 18-year-old would be voting for the first time Tuesday.
Simmons voted inside Parkwood Elementary School in Clarksville. After casting his first ballot, Simmons said he voted for Democrat Joe Biden.
President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus and his policies and opinions about immigration were the main reasons Simmons cited for voting for Biden.
Simmons, a student at the University of Louisville, said he believes Biden will do more to help reform student loans.
“I just feel like that anything that helps people like me, people who are struggling or are in college or are just starting their lives out, I hope he can help them out,” Simmons said.
If Trump does win a second term, Simmons said he hopes he will be more cautious about the pandemic and more open to helping those who are attempting to immigrate to the U.S.
“I hope his policy on immigration, he cuts it back a bit, making it safer for people trying to come here from other countries,” Simmons said.
That good feeling
Poll worker Billy Sue Smith has seen some elections. Starting at 5 a.m. and continuing until after 6 p.m., the 74-year-old Jeffersonville resident helped folks figure out the voting process at the Jeff 03 precinct. Due to her son, a city council member, being on the ballot, she assists at the polls when he isn’t up for re-election. Even then, she’s worked the polls on and off since a Bush presidency.
“I always just get a good feeling,” Smith said. “I’ve been involved in politics for a long time and I like people on both sides of the parties. It’s always fun to see the camaraderie and visit with friends you don’t see at other times.”
Smith noticed more parents coming in with their children this election cycle. She can tell they are preparing their children to vote when their time comes.
In addition to meeting new people, she also sees old friends. That and learning about the issues in her community makes her tiredness at the end of Election Day worthwhile.
“I like to know the facts and what’s happening and who is doing what and so I enjoy being in the position to learn that,” Smith said. “It makes me appreciate a person I might not know because we aren’t in the same party. I really think that’s important, as well.”
Serving, still, with pride
The only time Steve Tucker mailed in his ballot was when he was overseas while serving in the military. The Jeffersonville resident voted, like usual, in person on Election Day, this time at Jeffersonville High School. He feels he does his part when he goes to the voting booth and fills out the ballot.
“With the shutdown earlier in the year, people want to get out and just vote,” Tucker said.
Considering himself a Republican since high school, the almost-58-year-old voted again for Donald Trump. Biden, he said, would raise taxes, something he disagreed with.
Policies involving the military also played a role in his decision.
“That’s what I like about Trump. He’s strong about the military,” the Air Force and Army National Guard veteran said. “It seems like every time we get a Democratic president, the military just takes a hit because they don’t want to invest the money to keep our nation strong.”
Taking a historic tally
For more than 30 years, New Albany resident Doug Rudolph has been manning the polls come Election Day, 20 of those as an inspector. His wife and mother did the same. The 77-year-old has been most everywhere around the county and knows the in-and-outs of voting like few do.
This Election Day, he’s at New Albany High School, his alma mater.
In his notebook, he writes down the number of voters he’s seen in the days leading up to the election. A few days have more than 1,000. He said a couple of Saturdays he had nearly 80 folks lined up at 8 a.m. waiting to get in the doors.
“I’m telling you more people are going to vote this time than ever per capita. That’s what I’m talking about,” Rudolph said. “A greater percentage is going to vote this time than has ever voted in the United States before.”
Rudolph has seen his fair share of changes to the voting process. The old lever machines were the most time consuming to count. With the current computer technology, he feels voting has never been easier or safer.
“This is the hardest way to cheat there every could be,” he said. “I don’t know how they could do it.”
News and Tribune Senior Reporter Daniel Suddeath contributed to this story.
