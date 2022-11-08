FLOYD COUNTY — In a news release Tuesday morning, the Floyd County Election Board stated all of the county's voting centers were functioning properly after "minor technical issues" affected the scanning of ballots.
Due to the scanning failures, which election officials said happened during the initial hours of in-person voting Tuesday, ballots had to be collected by election staff instead of being filtered through the machine by the voter.
In Floyd County, a voter makes selections on a computer screen and then prints the ballot. That ballot is presented to election officials before the voter then places it into the scanner.
The election board, which consists of a Republican, a Democrat and the county clerk, stated in the news release that all votes and ballots are counted and reconciled with logs from in-person voting.
"The combination of voting books and scanner logs allow for all votes to be counted and verified," the board stated in the news release. "The voting system has security measures in place and does not allow additional ballots to be infiltrated into the process."
The board emphasized the voting systems aren't connected to the internet or any networks to help prevent "malicious hacking."
Voting continues Tuesday until 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.