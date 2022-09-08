FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Election Board has dismissed a challenge against a New Albany-Floyd County school board candidate.
In late August, a challenge against NAFCS board member Lee Ann Wiseheart’s candidacy was filed by Ryan Topping, one of her opponents in the NAFCS District 2 race.
On Wednesday, the election board denied the challenge to her candidacy due to "lack of jurisdiction for the relief requested,” according to Rick Fox, a local attorney and election board member.
Topping’s challenge cited Wiseheart’s response of “N/A,” or not applicable, regarding the name of her employer on the CAN-12 form, which is required for school board candidates. He said in this challenge that Wiseheart “did not complete the form accurately as required” and asks for “actions be taken regarding her candidacy status.”
Fox said the information candidates provide on the CAN-12 form “is not a reason to challenge candidacy.” He also noted that statute allows the election board to give notice to a candidate regarding issues with the completion of the form, and Wiseheart was given time to refile with the correct information about her employer.
Wiseheart is employed as the victim assistance coordinator for Jefferson County in Indiana, she previously told the News and Tribune. She will face Topping and candidate Jason Fulton in the District 2 race this November.
