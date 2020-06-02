A poll worker stationed at Floyd Central High School was removed Tuesday after making "editorial comments" against the passage of a school safety referendum, said Floyd County Democratic Party chair Adam Dickey.
Dickey said the poll worker was removed around midday Tuesday after making comments in opposition to the referendum to voters inside the voting center. A complaint was filed with the Floyd County Election Board and the worker was removed from the center, Dickey said.
The referendum allows voters to decide on whether or not they support a property tax increase for funding school safety initiatives. The Floyd County Democratic Party has endorsed the referendum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.