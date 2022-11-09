FLOYD COUNTY — In Floyd County, nearly half of registered voters cast ballots in the 2022 midterm election.
The total voter turnout in Floyd County’s election was 49.41% of registered voters, or 27,224 ballots. This is lower than the 2018 general election, which included a turnout of 55.28%, or 32,242 ballots.
Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks said she was pleased with the turnout.
“I think the turnout was really good in Floyd County, but of course, I would like to see everyone get out and vote,” she said.
In Clark County, the turnout included more than 35% of registered voters and a total of 35,090 ballots. The turnout is lower than the 2018 general election, which brought out about 40% of registered voters, according to Clark County Clerk Susan Popp.
“I was not completely surprised that it was less, because you didn’t have as many contested races as in 2018,” Popp said.
She would have liked to see more people vote this year, and she worries there is a “lack of participation from the public in general.”
TECHNICAL ISSUES
Burks said despite delays caused by technical issues, Tuesday’s election went “really well overall,” and all of the votes have been counted.
In the early hours of voting on Election Day, the Floyd County Election Board reported “minor technical issues" at voting sites, the board stated in a Tuesday new release.
The issues included scanning failures that caused ballots to be collected by election workers instead of being put through the scanner by the voter.
The election board, which includes Burks, Republican Rick Fox and Democrat Shane Gibson, stated Tuesday that all ballots were counted and reconciled with in-person voting logs.
"The combination of voting books and scanner logs allow for all votes to be counted and verified," the board said the news release. "The voting system has security measures in place and does not allow additional ballots to be infiltrated into the process."
Burks also said poll workers were able to get voters through even as the technical issues caused delays.
“I think everyone did a good job, and I want to thank all of the poll workers,” she said.
