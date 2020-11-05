SOUTHERN INDIANA — Incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming easily won re-election to the Indiana General Assembly, final vote totals show. Fellow Democrat Terry Goodin lost his bid for re-election to Republican Zach Payne, while Republicans Ed Clere and Karen Engleman won re-election. Congressman Trey Hollingsworth, a Republican representing the 9th District, drew strong support from Clark and Floyd counties on his way to a win.
Here are overall vote totals in these races and a breakdown of Clark and Floyd voting tallies:
INDIANA HOUSE
House District 66
Final results
Zach Payne (R) 16,581
Terry Goodin (D) 13,159
Clark County
Zach Payne (R) 6,545
Terry Goodin (D) 4,038
House District 70
Final Results
Karen Engleman (R) 24,682
Kent Yeager (D) 10,339
Clark County
Karen Engleman (R) 7,379
Kent Yeager (D) 3,265
Floyd County
Karen Engleman (R) 4,173
Kent Yeager (D) 1,791
House District 71
Final Results (Clark County)
Rita Fleming (D) 19,160
Russell Brooksbank (L) 5,520
House District 72
Final Results (Floyd County)
Edward Clere (R) 20,837
Erica Lawrence (D) 14,273
CONGRESS
9th Congressional District
Final Results
Trey Hollingsworth (R) 217,929
Andy Ruff (D) 124,623
Tonya L. Millis (L) 15,563
Clark County
Trey Hollingsworth (R) 34,121
Andy Ruff (D) 20,241
Tonya L. Millis (L) 2,439
Floyd County
Trey Hollingsworth (R) 24,200
Andy Ruff (D) 15,677
Tonya L. Millis (L) 1,464
