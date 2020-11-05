LOGO20 ELECTION

SOUTHERN INDIANA — Incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming easily won re-election to the Indiana General Assembly, final vote totals show. Fellow Democrat Terry Goodin lost his bid for re-election to Republican Zach Payne, while Republicans Ed Clere and Karen Engleman won re-election. Congressman Trey Hollingsworth, a Republican representing the 9th District, drew strong support from Clark and Floyd counties on his way to a win.

Here are overall vote totals in these races and a breakdown of Clark and Floyd voting tallies:

INDIANA HOUSE

House District 66

Final results

Zach Payne (R) 16,581

Terry Goodin (D) 13,159

Clark County

Zach Payne (R) 6,545

Terry Goodin (D) 4,038

House District 70

Final Results

Karen Engleman (R) 24,682

Kent Yeager (D) 10,339

Clark County

Karen Engleman (R) 7,379

Kent Yeager (D) 3,265

Floyd County

Karen Engleman (R) 4,173

Kent Yeager (D) 1,791

House District 71

Final Results (Clark County)

Rita Fleming (D) 19,160

Russell Brooksbank (L) 5,520

House District 72

Final Results (Floyd County)

Edward Clere (R) 20,837

Erica Lawrence (D) 14,273

CONGRESS

9th Congressional District

Final Results

Trey Hollingsworth (R) 217,929

Andy Ruff (D) 124,623

Tonya L. Millis (L) 15,563

Clark County

Trey Hollingsworth (R) 34,121

Andy Ruff (D) 20,241

Tonya L. Millis (L) 2,439

Floyd County

Trey Hollingsworth (R) 24,200

Andy Ruff (D) 15,677

Tonya L. Millis (L) 1,464

