Elizabeth Stigdon has joined the Floyd County Prosecutor's office as a Deputy Prosecutor.
Stigdon most recently was a member of the Ohio Valley Crime Suppression Task Force for the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office where she handled various types of cases.
“I am so pleased to have Ms. Stigdon joining our team. She is an experienced prosecutor and brings a wide range of knowledge to our office. She will be a great addition to an already strong staff,” said Prosecutor Chris Lane.
In her new role, Stigdon will handle Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault cases and other felony cases.
She was sworn in to begin her service on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, by Judge Carrie K. Stiller.
Stidgon joins the office with 10 years of experience as a deputy prosecutor. She has trial experience ranging from felony drug dealing cases to felony domestic battery and operating while intoxicated prosecutions. She was previously the domestic violence and child support prosecutor for Scott County.
Stigdon is a graduate of the University of Indianapolis where she ran track. She has enjoyed coaching track from middle school to the collegiate level at Hanover College. She completed law school at Indiana University School of Law-Indianapolis where she met her husband Josh, an attorney with Houston, Thompson, and Lewis, PC, in Scottsburg.
