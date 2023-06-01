NEW ALBANY — Elks Lodge 270 has announced the winners of its scholarships this year as well as securing $11,000 in grants to benefit the Southern Indiana community.
The Lodge, 426 Pearl St, New Albany, will award scholarships to five local seniors through its Legacy Awards and Most Valuable Student.
Legacy Awards are a $4,000 scholarship only available to children and grandchildren of Elks members. In Indiana, five students received the award, two are from Southern Indiana: Lauren Boehnlein, Floyd Central High School, and Keegan Merrifield, Jeffersonville High School.
Wesley Omerso, New Albany High School; Ishmael Dearing, New Albany High School and Gavin Wernert, North Harrison High School are the three recipients for the Most Valuable Student scholarship. This grant ranges from $1,000 to $12,500 per year and is based on academics, extracurricular involvement, community service and an essay.
For more information on the scholarships, go to https://newalbanyelks.org/scholarships/. Students can speak with their school counselor about applying for the scholarships.
To celebrate the recipients of the scholarships, there will be a dinner reception at the lodge on June 21 at 5:30 p.m.
“It’s just a way to bring everybody together for recognizing (the recipients),” said Teresa Huber, Elks Lodge’s grant coordinator.
Usually when the lodge gives out checks and scholarships, it has the recipients go to the lodge and have their pictures taken. But, instead, it is having a dinner for everyone to be recognized at once.
The lodge has received four grants this year from the Elks National Foundation, the Freedom, Beacon, Spotlight and Gratitude Grants.
Money from the $3,000 Freedom Grant will provide clothing for veterans who are living at Liberty Place. The $4,000 Beacon Grant will be divided between two projects — providing breakfast for the National Guard on weekends of duty and providing needed items to Marie's Blessings.
Spotlight grant funds will donate $2,000 to the New Albany Library Food Pantry. The Gratitude Grant funds will donate $2,000 to the Women's Emergency Shelter at St. Elizabeth's.
“We helped veterans last year, we took them shopping to Walmart,” Huber said. “There were six of them….We gave them $600 for hygiene products, clothing and things like that. A lot of times, they come out of prison or jail with only the clothes they have on and they have to go to work.”
Vets they helped out last year were also from the Liberty Place. This year, the lodge will again help veterans at Liberty Place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.