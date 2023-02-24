Ella won't be forgotten: A year later, family grapples with teen's suicide, seeks answers

NEW ALBANY — It has been a year since 13-year-old Ella Walker died of suicide, and for her family, the devastating loss has altered their life in innumerable ways.
The trauma and tragedy of losing Ella haunt the Walker family each day, and they hope to make a difference by telling their story and advocating for suicide prevention.
Ella, an eighth-grade student at Scribner Middle School, died on Jan. 22 of 2022. Ella's parents, Rich and Trinna Walker, and her 17-year-old sister, Alaina, spoke with the News and Tribune last year about their tragic loss and the need to address issues of suicide and mental health.
The News and Tribune recently reconnected with the Walkers to learn about the way Ella's loss has affected their lives and their continued efforts to spread awareness.
"I can't believe it's been a year because it feels like it just happened," Rich said.
"I know everybody says how you have to get through this first year," Trinna said. "We're through this first year, and it's like it's still the same."
Ella's death shows the importance of immediately seeking help if someone is expressing suicidal thoughts, she said.
"We can't stress enough to these kids that if somebody tells you that they did something or they are going to do something, you need to act immediately," Trinna said.
REMEMBERING ELLA
Ella was a straight-A student who played soccer and basketball. She was sarcastic and funny, and she showed that "she was a boss through her attitude," Alaina recalled.
Even when she was facing her own struggles in the winter of 2021, she wanted to help others by adopting an angel from the Salvation Army's Angel Tree, Rich said.
Ella was the youngest of three sisters. Alaina describes her as an "emotional kid who didn't want to let other people know that she had emotions."
Ella loved playing with animals, and she aspired to work for the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter. She begged her family for a third dog, and after her death, the Walker family adopted a German Shepherd puppy in her honor. They called the dog Phoebe after a character in "Friends," one of Ella's favorite TV shows.
Over the past year, Alaina and Ella's friend, Ava, have sold T-shirts with the words "Be Kind" and Ella's initials to remember her sister and advocate for suicide awareness.
"The shirts, more than anything at the beginning, were a way for me and my sister's best friend to have an outlet to do something productive and not sit there and mope around," Alaina said. "A lot of people really liked them, and we made over 1,000 shirts or sweatshirts."
The shirts have helped facilitate conversations about Ella and suicide prevention as people ask about the initials, "ERW," which stands for Ella Reese Walker, according to Rich.
The Walker family is still seeking the right recipient for money they have raised through the shirt sales. They are considering the Jed Foundation, a national organization that focuses on suicide prevention for teenagers and young adults in schools and colleges.
The family would like to see the foundation's programs in place at a local level.
CONNECTING THE PIECES
Following Ella's death, the family is still trying to connect the pieces in an attempt to understand what the 13-year-old girl was experiencing.
They knew she was struggling with her mental health, and after facing many delays in getting Ella into treatment, Rich and Trinna found a therapist for Ella, and she seemed to be improving.
As they look back, they recall signs that Ella was withdrawing from her family and the things she loved. For example, she always enjoyed hanging ornaments on the Christmas tree, but in the month before her death, she was not the same.
"At Christmas [of 2021] we had to call her down, and then she kind of hung around and put on a smile...she put an ornament on the tree but then she slowly slipped out and was gone again," Rich said.
"She wasn't crying or anything in front of us — she was just shutting down and withdrawing," he said. "But we thought we were starting to see a turn that night or even a few days before with a little bit of optimistic conversation."
They later learned that she had been bullied. The Walkers saw that Ella was addicted to social media, and they worry about the content of the messages the young girl was receiving.
They still have questions about the messages she received via text and Snapchat just before her death, but they have faced obstacles in retrieving deleted texts from Ella's phone and the lost messages from the social media app.
The Walkers are increasingly convinced that a head injury Ella received from an accidental fall in June of 2020 played a role in her mental state and inhibited her impulse control, Rich said.
The family noticed that Ella showed behavioral changes after her injury, and Ella's postmortem report showed damage to her frontal lobe.
Rich said notebooks that they read after Ella's passing showed signs that she was facing serious issues.
"Going through some of her notebooks, she was writing stuff in there that was serious, that would have really alarmed us," he said. "She wrote, 'help me' and stuff that just breaks your heart."
A YEAR LATER
Rich said he felt a sense of dread in the past year as the family reached one holiday after another without Ella. In October, he "really started going downhill" as holidays such as Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas approached.
"For those holidays, it's that you're missing somebody who's supposed to be there, and they're not, and that really, really hurts," he said.
When they got past Christmas, he thought that he might have "weathered the storm." But as the family reached the anniversary of Ella's death after New Year's, he was not prepared, he said.
"Instead of having all the memories of having Ella there, all these memories started happening of what we were doing and how could we have made a change," Rich said. "And then the worst was the nightmare memory of that day itself and the week afterward."
"So instead of this sadness of somebody not being there, it switched into this traumatic time, and it was just horrible," he said.
For Alaina, the difficult part is facing the day-to-day things like not being able to drive her sister to school.
"It's like, she's supposed to be a freshman, and I'm a senior — I'm supposed to drive her to school," she said. "Something that's made it easier is that I take her best friend to school...but when she doesn't go, I'm all by myself in my car, and that's not how it's supposed to be."
Rich's father died on Oct. 30, but Ella's death has made it difficult for the family to grieve his loss because of the "all-consuming" tragedy of losing their daughter.
"It's like I can't even grieve him, and I love my dad," Rich said. "But it's just different."
Alaina said she hasn't fully processed that her sister is not there.
"It's like I just can't see her right now," she said. "And just randomly it will just hit me that no, she's not. You don't get to see her."
SPREADING AWARENESS
Alaina hopes to see more support services in her school and the community for those who are struggling with mental health and bullying. She emphasizes that the demand for counseling services is high, and the "field is swamped."
"We have counseling [at New Albany High School], but it's completely booked," she said. "You need more resources."
She also sees a major problem with bullying in schools, and she would like to see more consequences for students who bully others.
"Kids are getting bullied, and it's going unnoticed for so long," Alaina said. "This isn't like you're getting bullied once. No, this is built up. This is wearing you down to the point where you feel worthless."
She also advocates for educating students about healthy coping mechanisms and ways to handle their emotions.
"Self-harm is what a lot of kids do because they don't know how to handle their emotions, and it's horrible," Alaina said. "But it's like they would rather feel physical pain than emotional pain because they don't have healthy coping skills. And that's also why some kids turn to substances because they don't want to deal with what's going on mentally for them."
Trinna urges parents to pay attention if their children are acting out instead of brushing it off as typical teenage behavior.
"You need to pay closer attention because maybe it's not just puberty —maybe something's really going on really bad and you just don't know it," Trinna said.
Alaina sees a need for people to know what to do if someone is experiencing suicidal thoughts or challenges with their mental health but is not seeking help themselves.
"You would rather your friend be alive and be mad at you than have to go to their funeral," she said. "If you're worried about someone like you could call 911. If you know their parents, you can call their parents. If you don't want to call their parents, go tell your parents."
Alaina urges people to "pay attention to the small things," including people retreating from activities they normally enjoy.
The Walker family noted the stigmas associated with suicide and mental health. Alaina feels "it needs to be understood that you need to get help."
"I think the stigma needs to change around suicide completely," she said. "Like, it's a problem. It doesn't need to be hush-hush. It's a big thing. It's an epidemic across the United States."
Trinna wants to see a greater emphasis on helping younger kids who are facing suicidal thoughts.
"I think we need to pay attention to pretty much all age groups and just get something in the school where you can recognize our kids having trouble," she said. "Junior high is a horrible time for kids in school. Kids are mean, they're trying to find their groove, they're trying to fit in."
Rich and Trinna hope that by sharing Ella's story, they can help prevent others from taking their own lives and help people understand how to identify risk factors in their own friends and loved ones.
Alaina said people who facing suicidal ideation may think that people will be better off without them, but they need to be reminded that "you are an amazing person and you don't deserve to feel that way."
She wants people who are struggling to know that "you aren't alone."
"There are millions of other people in the world who feel something similar to you or have been in your position before," Alaina said. "It can get better. It will get better."