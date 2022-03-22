Elmer Belden signed up for military duty at 15 after his mother signed off on his enlistment form.
He served in the Coast Guard and later the Merchant Marines, Army and Air Force. He danced with Marilyn Monroe in New York City at a USO show and accidentally bumped into Gen. Douglas MacArthur while in Tokyo setting up a forward base after World War II.
His adventures did not stop at the end of his military service. He later raced cars at the Sports Drome in Clarksville and eventually retired from Brown & Williamson.
Now he has added to his list of lifetime accomplishments. He became the first patient to undergo a structural heart procedure in Baptist Health Louisville’s new CVOR/Hybrid Operating Room.
The first patient case, an open-heart procedure, was performed on Feb. 21 by Dr. Sebastian Pagni.
Under the care of Dr. Pagni and Dr. William Dillon, Belden, a New Albany resident, had a stent placed two weeks ago and on March 8, underwent a TAVR procedure (Trans Catheter Aortic Valve Replacement) in the hybrid OR. The day before leaving the hospital, Belden also received a pacemaker.
While thankful for the care he received at Baptist Health Louisville, the only thing on his mind was getting home in time to watch his beloved Indiana basketball team play its Big Ten tournament opener against Michigan.
“I feel great,” he said. “I am just ready to go home.”
He still drives and bowls twice a week in a league, something he hopes to resume in the fall.
“I hope so,” he said about getting back to bowling. “I don’t know how long it will be.”
He ranked being the first structural heart patient in the new hybrid operating room right up there with dancing with Monroe and running into Gen. MacArthur.
“Everything in it (OR) was new. The doctors said it had everything,” he said.
The new hybrid operating room is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment including a Philips Azurion 7 M20/Flex Arm, which allows surgeons and interventional cardiologists to perform all types of procedures from a heart catheterization to open heart surgery.
He praised the staff including nurses Caitlyn, Nancy, Chris and Rebecca, and both Drs. Dillon and Pagni.
“They have all been great,” he said.
His son, Steve, also said the staff went “above and beyond” to care for his father.
“They could not have been more personable and caring,” he said. “They really took great care of him. They engaged him and me … they were just very hospitable.”
Steve also said his Dad was released in time to watch the Indiana basketball game!
