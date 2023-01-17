FLOYD COUNTY — Floyd County commissioners unanimously approved Tuesday evening an emergency declaration to move forward with repairs for Bridge 51 on Blackiston Mill Road because of erosion of the middle support pier on the bridge.
The emergency declaration was approved for up to $60,000 and opened the door for contractors to bid.
The bridge is to be replaced within the next few years because it is outdated. Repairs will be made to keep the bridge safe for people to use until the new bridge can be built. The repairs to the current bridge will not affect the plans for the replacement bridge.
Commissioner Al Knable said the repairs now are to make sure the bridge can withstand the spring rains and possible flooding.
The bridge is in a heavily traveled area because it connects Clark and Floyd counties.
Some citizens had expressed concerns to the commissioners. United Consulting Engineers identified the bridge deterioration, which prompted the county to move on emergency repairs.
County commissioners are responsible for the upkeep of all local bridges. The Blackiston Mill Bridge is located in Floyd and Clark counties, but it is under the responsibility of Floyd County to maintain the bridge.
Photos were sent to county officials showing the deterioration to the middle pier. If the water rises to a certain point in the spring, it will cause more erosion to the pier, Knable said.
“We want to try to get that taken care of before the spring rains come,” Knable said. “That’s an integral travel corridor for the people of New Albany, Floyd and Clark county. We’ll have to do whatever we can within reason to maintain that it stays open.”
“At our previous field check last week we discovered that deterioration has occurred quicker than expected,” said John SanGiorgio, United Consulting structural engineer. “It is structurally stable at this point, but there is a concern of a flood compromising the pier, making it much more difficult to repair in the future.”
To repair the bridge, SanGiorgio said that the contractors would be filling the eroded parts of the pier with a type of filler that is conveyed through a hose or pneumatically projected.
If the bridge has to be shut down for the repairs, the maximum of days planned for closure would be three. Further details on closures will be discussed with the contractor once the county selects one.
The start date for repairs is unknown at the moment, but the commissioners want the repairs finished by the end of the month, according to SanGiorgio.
“We’re hoping to avoid any shutdown of the bridge,” Knable said. “But if there is one, it’ll be as short as possible. The bridge is safe presently, we’re going to do what we need to to keep it safe.”
