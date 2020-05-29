SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana emergency management agencies have seen a significant drop in requests for personal protective equipment (PPE) in recent weeks, but they are continuing to monitor the community's needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Floyd County EMA and Clark County EMA have coordinated with officials from the state and local level to make sure they have needed PPE such as masks, gloves and medical gowns, and they were both operating emergency centers with representatives from various local agencies to manage the response to the pandemic.
The EMAs in both counties have scaled back operations in recent weeks as they are receiving fewer PPE requests from local healthcare providers and first responders. Both the Clark and Floyd EMAs are tracking the county's distribution of PPE for possible reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Clark County EMA Director Gavan Hebner said that although the agency's emergency operations center is still active, the agency turned the logistics of PPE over to the Clark County Health Department about a week and half ago as the number of requests dropped, and the EMA is focusing on the finances of the PPE usage.
Earlier in the pandemic, the agency was receiving 10 to 12 requests from agencies per day, and it was securing both PPE and hand sanitizer for local agencies and healthcare providers.
"We attribute that [decrease in requests] to us being able to distribute a lot of PPE up front," he said. "They're not requesting as much, and also I think supply lines opening up more for PPE. There are a lot of different factors."
The Clark County Health Department now handles PPE requests, delivery and acquisition, but if the department needs additional help, the Clark County EMA is still available to acquire PPE from the local or state emergency operations centers, he said.
Kent Barrow, director of the Floyd County EMA, said the need for PPE was high when the pandemic started, and there were some challenges accessing PPE to distribute to healthcare workers and first responders. As requests decreased, it closed its emergency operations center last week, but the EMA office is still managing PPE requests.
The agency has worked closely with the Floyd County Commissioners, which appropriated $100,000 for the Floyd County EMA's COVID-19 response, and it has received PPE donations from companies and local organizations. Representatives from Lafayette, New Albany and Georgetown fire departments helped out with EMA services and the emergency operations center.
On Thursday, there were only two to three requests for PPE, according to Barrow. Although PPE requests have decreased in the county, the Floyd County EMA has noticed an ongoing need for additional medical gowns, he said.
"There's not enough and they're hard to find, and many places are still using the gowns that they have," he said. "There are places need that 100 gowns and places that need 500 gowns. We've been covering all healthcare facilities in county with the exception of hospital, which gets their own from other places."
Hebner said the Clark County EMA's emergency operations center received support from a variety of local police and fire agencies, and it has received donations from companies and community organizations.
"I think the community response was great," he said. "We've been able to unite behind a common goal and accomplish our mission of providing PPE. We built great teams and great relationships."
The Clark County EMA is looking to acquire additional PPE in case the agency needs to ramp up deliveries again, according to Hebner.
Barrow said he feels good about the county's response to the pandemic with the coordination between different agencies. The next steps include discussions about the county's purchasing of additional PPE, so that the community has a stockpile in case a second wave of the pandemic hits.
"I think our next step is to still monitor and keep eye on the numbers, and we'll wait and hope for that second wave not to hit," he said. "We still want people to practice social distancing, follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask when they go out in public. Maybe this is the new normal — I don’t know. It's new to everybody, and obviously we want to get through it and keep everyone healthy and safe with the cooperation of the public."
