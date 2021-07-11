JEFFERSONVILLE — Emergency responders from multiple agencies used a power outage to run through a potential mass-casualty scenario Thursday evening, and urge residents to think about emergency preparedness.
“Thursday’s storms led to a large power outage in the area, prompting a number of calls for service,” Major Matt Owen said. “With the power out for several hours, we had a large influx of calls for service particularly at the Claysburg Tower, mostly for patients who rely on home oxygen machines. It came to a point where we decided to call in the calvary and prepare for a long night, if the power were to stay out.”
Owen, who serves as the EMS Division Chief at New Chapel EMS, said that when the calls started to come in, the decision was made to mobilize additional resources before the EMS system was overwhelmed.
“We decided early to put all-hands-on-deck, bringing in extra ambulance crews, establishing a triage/command presence at the scene, and calling for assistance from other emergency services,” Owen said.
The Jeffersonville Fire Department was on-scene to evacuate a patient having difficulty breathing from the 11th floor of the Tower without the use of an elevator. Clark County Emergency Management was also mobilized to assist in providing a Command unit and to alert the Clark County Health Department in case more supplies would be needed.
“Thankfully, most of the resources called out were never needed, as power was restored to the area within a few hours.” Clark County Emergency Management Director Gavan Heber said. “But it was a great exercise in proving that when the need does arise, we have the interoperability necessary to maximize our resources in an emergency to respond effectively.”
Hebner added that he hopes Clark County residents will take this opportunity to think about disaster preparedness, and plan ahead for future bad weather.
“Think about what you would need in the event of a long period without power, and then also think about your neighbors and loved-ones who may be vulnerable in the event of a prolonged emergency,” Hebner said.
Owen noted that while only a total of five patients required transport to the hospital, several others were checked on to ensure no one went without necessary supplies. “It was really good to see neighbors taking care of neighbors, and we appreciate being able to play a role in making sure everyone was safe.”
