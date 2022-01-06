JEFFERSONVILLE — Emergency shelters in Southern Indiana are ready to help as snow and cold blankets the area for the first time in 2022.
The White Flag Shelter in Jeffersonville is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. with 40-45 beds for people in need. It's available on days when the temperature, including wind chill, reaches 35-degrees and lower. The location is at 930 Springdale Drive.
Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana Program Manager Robert Pryor said 17 people stayed at the shelter Wednesday night and he expects more people in the coming days, due to both snow and colder weather in the forecast.
"Snow, like freezing rain, it's an aggravating factor of what's already going on with the the cold weather," he said. "It adds a lot to it. People don't want to be out in this stuff."
Pryor says the shelter is setting up partitions between beds as an effort to mitigate COVID during the omicron surge.
People are able to bring their pets and children to the shelter. Pryor said TARC line 71 drops those in need off near the shelter and the shelter's hotline is updated by noon daily. That number is 812-913-5278.
The White Flag Shelter works closely with the Catalyst Rescue Mission in Jeffersonville to take care of people with nightly shelter needs.
Director Meredith Clipp-Rodriquez said there were still some spots Thursday afternoon at Catalyst for it's program-based shelter for women. All men's beds are currently full, however cots are available for people trying to come and start the process there.
When it comes to snowy and cold weather, Clipp-Rodriquez says there are specific ways Southern Indiana residents can help.
Hand-warmers and snacks that are easy to eat, like granola bars and beef jerky, are helpful. Clothing is, too.
"Extra socks and coats, those sorts of things (are helpful too,)" she said. "Sometimes when those get wet they have to be tossed aside or they drive up. So those are nice to have and give people."