SOUTHERN INDIANA — The national employment report released Friday was a “big disappointment” based on the lack of new jobs created, a local expert said.
“Consensus estimates were expecting around one million new jobs, but the report showed that employers only added 266,000 jobs,” said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate rose slightly in April from 6 to 6.1%. But the big news was the shortfall in new jobs and decreases in positions in multiple sectors.
Transportation and warehousing declined by 74,000, manufacturing shed 18,000 jobs and retail lost 15,000 from March to April. Professional and business services employment dropped by 79,000, as Dufrene said temporary labor services drove that decline.
With states easing pandemic restrictions, the leisure and hospitality sector added 331,000 jobs.
But overall, a labor shortage is creating major headwinds for employers, Dufrene said.
“This jobs report is a big disappointment,” he said. “As we have said in the past, you cannot create a job if there is no one available to fill the position. This report will motivate a lot of debate in Washington, D.C.”
At the local level, Dufrene said the numbers indicate a likely delay in payroll gains that had been predicted for the Louisville Metropolitan Statistical Area.
Tony Waterson, executive director of Southern Indiana Works, said the organization is hearing from employers that there is not an adequate supply of potential employees.
“I would say it's a blip. I think we'll see it turn by the fall. We would think by September we'll see that supply rebound and be back to pre-COVID levels,” he said.
When asked if extended unemployment benefits are driving the shortage, Waterson said it could be one of the variables.
“It could be child care. It certainty could be a fear of the virus and it certainly could be the extended benefits or extra supports that are available to those in need, but it's likely a combination of all of those that's creating a lack of supply,” he said.
Waterson added that the labor shortages are affecting almost all sectors, but appear to be hurting small businesses the most.
“They're already operating on a low number of staff and if they can't find that one person, that puts a greater burden on them than someone who has 100 employees and is down one position,” he said.
In a statement released Friday, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Neil Bradley called for an end to the $300 weekly supplemental unemployment payments.
“The disappointing jobs report makes it clear that paying people not to work is dampening what should be a stronger jobs market. We need a comprehensive approach to dealing with our workforce issues and the very real threat unfilled positions poses to our economic recovery from the pandemic,” he said. “One step policymakers should take now is ending the $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit. Based on the Chamber’s analysis, the $300 benefit results in approximately one in four recipients taking home more in unemployment than they earned working.”
