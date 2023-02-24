CLARKSVILLE — After being canceled because of COVID, Our Lady of Providence High School is bringing back its Empty Bowls dinner Sunday from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. in the administrative corridor at the high school at 707 Providence Way.
Empty Bowls is a nonprofit dinner where patrons buy and use bowls made by students to eat soup. A suggested minimum donation for each bowl is $20 and the money will be donated to local food pantries.
Students will work the event as well by serving food and taking donations. Chicken Salad Chick will provide soup for the dinner.
“You won't always have money necessarily to give to charitable organizations to help those around you but you could possibly serve the community in other ways,” said Donna Burden, Our Lady of Providence High School’s art educator. “Being able to make these bowls is one way that you can serve the community and then putting on the fundraiser event is a way that we can bring in those funds.”
During the pandemic, Burden had her students continue to make bowls for her class as if the event was never cancelled. She stored the unused bowls in her back room to wait for the dinner to come back.
“When we started dragging them out, because the event was coming, I stopped counting after 250 bowls,” Burden said. “I realized we were going to have probably over 400 bowls.”
Proceeds will be going toward In Heaven’s Eyes of Holy Family Catholic Church and St. Vincent DePaul Food Bank.
“We’re just really hopeful that people are excited that the event is back,” Burden said. “And we’re hoping that we get a good crowd.”
