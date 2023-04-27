FLOYD COUNTY — New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter will be part of 350+ shelters participating in the spring “Empty the Shelters” event.
BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, will team with Dogtopia for the foundation's first “Empty the Shelters” national adoption event of 2023.
BISSELL Pet Foundation's Spring National “Empty the Shelters” will occur at more than 350 shelters in 45 states with pets available for adoption for just $50 or less, including the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter.
New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter will participate May 8 – 13, offering $40 adoption fees for dogs, $10 adoption fees for adult cats, and $30 adoption fees for kittens under 4 pounds.
Since the 2016 inception of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters,” nearly 140,000 pets at 605 animal welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada have received second chances.
"BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters’ is proven to make a lifesaving difference, and we are thrilled to team up with Dogtopia, who shares our vision to give every pet their best life," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.
"This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing owner surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates. With Dogtopia's partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event."
BISSELL Pet Foundation and New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter urge families to do their research about the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” go to www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters as well as www.nafcanimalshelter.org
