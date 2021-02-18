FLOYD COUNTY — There's a difference of opinion on what the average response times for ambulance and fire runs in Floyd County shows, as a committee of public safety and elected officials continues its exploration of a unified service.
Floyd County Commissioner Tim Kamer is the chair of that committee, and he unveiled the response time numbers during a Wednesday meeting.
Based on Floyd County dispatch reports, the average fire response time is 6:37, with the ambulance response a little more than 12 minutes. Those times are for runs outside of New Albany.
Some believe the gap shows that ambulance service — which is privatized through New Chapel EMS — needs improvement.
Others said the EMS response is on-par if not better than national averages and standards and attempting to bring the service in-house would be costly without a proven added benefit for taxpayers.
“Do I think a countywide EMS is needed? In no way, shape or form,” said Floyd County Councilman Danny Short, who is a member of the committee.
He said ending the contract with New Chapel, which is worth about $290,000 annually, would lead to the county having to hire additional employees for EMS as well as for a billing department.
“It's really just going to make government bigger. As a conservative, that's not what I'm about,” Short said Thursday.
Council President Brad Striegel is also on the committee, and he has a much different view of the data.
“We have an EMS service problem in Floyd County ranging from response times to trucks available to quality of care and so on that needs to be improved, and with any private provider, that's always going to be an issue,” Striegel said.
Kamer suggested forming an EMS oversight board that would be under the purview of the Floyd County Health Department, similar to the approach taken by Clark County where New Chapel also provides service.
Most committee members agreed that fire service doesn't seem to be a major issue except for Franklin Township, which contracts with Lanesville for protection.
“I still feel like Floyd County lacks in EMS and it's basically, in my opinion, because they don't throw enough money at it,” said Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop, who is a member of the committee.
The county contracts with New Chapel for two full-time ambulances and the availability of a third ambulance during peak demand hours.
Loop said expecting better response times with that number of ambulances “isn't realistic.”
While Striegel agreed that the fire response times are good, he said ambulance times could improve if they were stationed within fire stations inside the county. Having stations house fire trucks and ambulances is one of the pros proponents of a countywide district have offered as a reason to move forward with the idea.
“Fire departments are not really the problem, but they are part of the solution,” Striegel said. “Industry trends are going toward fire-based EMS.”
The county commissioners elected to form a committee in December after two public meetings about establishing a unified district to encompass the townships. If the county were to approve a unified service this year, the earliest it could begin would be 2023.
There would be some initial tax increases in the townships, though models provided through a county-funded analysis showed those would even off after the first few years of a joint service. The exception would be in Franklin, where taxpayers don't pay as much currently for service because the township doesn't have its own fire department.
Proponents of the idea have said the firefighters and other employees in the township departments would still be used under a countywide service.
The idea of combining fire departments has been discussed by Floyd County leaders for several years. The EMS angle was brought deeper into the discussions after the release of a study into the service in early 2020.
That study can be found, along with other information about the county fire district, on Kamer's website at timkamer.com.
Short said the results of that study, some of which questioned response times and other aspects of the service, were somewhat overemphasized. The study didn't show major problems and some of the issues raised were more about lack of documentation, not errors in service, Short continued.
The committee has two meetings slated in March before it may provide recommendations to the commissioners.
“The next steps are to discuss the pros/cons of a unified district, then determine how we want to move forward,” Kamer said.
