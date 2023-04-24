CLARKSVILLE – A new play space for kids will hold its grand opening at Green Tree Mall on Friday at 11 a.m.
Enchanted Kids is owned by a familiar and friendly face to people in Corydon and across Southern Indiana.
Jessica Giles, of Giles Smiles Photography and the former Giles Smiles Consignment Boutique in Corydon, is fulfilling a dream she’s had for over a decade by opening her business.
“I got my inspiration from a little coffee shop in California,” Giles said. “My husband used to be in the Navy and there was a little coffee shop that we had that had supervised play, and I thought, oh my gosh this is the best business model in the world, why aren’t they everywhere?”
Enchanted Kids is similar to a play café and offers space with an indoor playground, event space and retail space.
It’s located in the space that used to house Clarksville Party Hall and Body Central.
Giles is the mother of five kids and said she’s been a photographer for years. Through her photography business she’s photographed many children from babies up to age 7 as they’ve grown up.
She said it’s her favorite age group and Enchanted Kids is geared toward children those ages and their parents.
“My friend opened a store in the mall at the other end, Punk Rags, and that was this time last year and so she showed me that it was possible,” Giles said. “I never thought a small business could make it in a mall...I just assumed that was only for big chains. I started talking to the leasing agent here and they had this space available and thought holy cow what could I do with 5,500 square feet.”
There’s areas for kids to play with a jungle gym and toys, an area for kids under 1-year-old, space for Giles to shoot photographs and plans for even more activities.
The space also has room for a snack bar and for Giles to host kids birthday parties.
Parents have to stay with their children while they’re playing and it costs $5 per child for 30 minutes of play.
Giles said it’s important for parents to have a spot where their kids can play, supervised, and they can take a break.
“I wanted to have a space where moms can enjoy (taking a break), it’s a space where even homeschooling families if they’re struggling with their littlest ones, if they need to come in and teach the older ones a lesson, they can come in and teach the older ones a lesson, but little ones can play,” Giles said. “...there’s no village any more, I want to be that village.”
Giles is also offering space for local vendors to sell items like books, kids clothing, jewelry and games.
For local parents, the space is a great way for their kids too get their energy out while they unwind for a little.
Tiffany Lynch brought her daughter Tilly Woodard and son, Wyatt Woodard, to Enchanted Kids on Monday.
“This is actually our second time here,” she said. “We came last week and we loved it. And the weather hasn’t been the best the past few days, it’s the perfect spot to come and let your kids burn energy and support local business.”
She said Wyatt enjoyed his first trip to Enchanted Kids.
“He loves to come here,” Lynch said. “He said, ‘Can we got back to the mall?’ and I don’t think he’s ever been to the mall before that.”
For mom Kyra Peacock, it’s important to support Giles and her local business.
“I am a stay at home mom, so it’s either this, or the park, or home,” she said. “And I don’t want to be home anymore. It’s nice to have somewhere else to go.”
