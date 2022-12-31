CLARK COUNTY – As the year comes to an end, Susan Popp says goodbye to the Clark County Clerk position as she finishes her final term.
County clerks in Indiana are in charge of records such as marriage licenses and the full records of the circuit courts. They also prepare ballots, receive nominations and petitions for elections, they recruit and train poll workers and maintain the voting machines.
Popp was a clerk for two full terms, total of eight years. County clerks can only serve two consecutive terms under state law.
Popp said the last eight years have been an opportunity of a lifetime.
“I’ve enjoyed it immensely, it’s been full of challenges, but I’m a lifelong learner,” Popp said. “It’s been eye-opening. You’re able to see how all the different offices integrate and how important it is for those offices to communicate.”
During the 2020 election, which brought changes in absentee voting due to the pandemic and claims of fraud by former President Donald Trump, Popp said “It was very interesting to be in the eye of the storm.”
With 2020’s election being a global story, Popp was glad to be working at the local level.
“It’s very intimate, as far as voting is concerned,” Popp said.
With there being 92 counties in Indiana, the elections in each county are all different, she added. But each election has to adhere to the Indiana voting laws.
With this in mind, she realized how she was contributing to the election.
“We were a piece of the whole, so to speak,” Popp said. “I just found that very exciting when you see that the citizens of Clark County are the ones bringing forth vote totals for this county.”
She added that on top of a polarizing election, the pandemic made the whole election even more interesting than it already was. Voting during the pandemic brought more mail in ballots and voting locations had to make compromises for in-person votes.
The 2022 election had brought up a lot of questions from voters when it came to voting because of the previous election, according to Popp.
“We had people that came in really questioning the process, but every time they do that, I take that as a positive,” Popp said. “When people have a lot of questions, I welcome that because that means they want to understand the process.”
Voting has changed in many ways during her time as a clerk. Implementing electronic poll books has been a great addition to voting, Popp added.
“I know people get nervous when we talk about electronic poll books,” Popp said. “But we’re basically getting the same information in a digital form that we got in the paper form from the same source, which is the statewide voter registration system.”
Popp added that in the seven recounts that she has been a part of, none of the votes from an electronic poll book changed the race.
She also says that voters should be very confident in local elections.
“I’ll get questions from people, and what they need to remember is what’s happening in Arizona and other states,” Popp said. “They have different election laws.”
An example she brought up was drop boxes, which Indiana does not use. Popp said that when people ask questions about that, it is important that they become aware of the voting laws in Indiana.
The clerk’s office also holds meetings once a month for people to come in and learn anything they want to know about the clerk office or voting. Popp has also gone to high schools around the county to talk about voting with the students.
Looking back at her time as the county clerk, one of her favorite accomplishments was being the second county in Indiana to switch to electronic filing.
“In 2015 we started scanning a lot of documents into our management system, and then by 2016 we went digital,” Popp said. “That allowed attorneys to be able to work from home and not have this deadline of the courthouse closing.”
From this they were also able to let people pay tickets and other court costs online so people did not have to leave their homes. People were also able to buy marriage licenses and other documents online.
Now that she is leaving the position, Popp looks forward to spending time volunteering in the community and spending time with her granddaughters.
Ryan Lynch won the election to take Popp’s place. He will begin as the Clark County clerk on Sunday.
