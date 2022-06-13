As the mercury rises in Indiana this week, Duke Energy is providing tips and tools to help customers save energy – and money – while trying to stay cool.
High temperatures bring higher usage for customers, which can translate into higher bills. Here are some simple tips that can help energy users manage their bills and save money.
Energy-efficiency tips that are Low- to no-cost
• Change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes an HVAC system work harder, which uses more energy.
• Set your thermostat at the highest comfortable setting. The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage and bill will be.
• Close blinds, drapes and curtains during the hottest part of the day. Keeping your blinds, drapes and curtains closed will help prevent the sun’s rays from heating your house.
• Use a ceiling fan in occupied rooms to supplement your air-conditioning. Make sure the fans are set to operate in a counterclockwise direction to push cool air down into living spaces. Only use ceiling fans in rooms that are occupied; fans cool people, not things.
• Grill outdoors. Using your electric oven and stovetop creates a lot of indoor heat. Help save energy by firing up the grill outdoors or prepare meals that don’t require cooking.
• Turn off unnecessary lights. Be sure to turn off lights when you leave a room. Lights emit heat and cause your air-conditioning system to work harder.
Track, manage your energy usage
• Energy use typically spikes in the summer since air-conditioning is one of the biggest energy users in your home. Customers can also easily track and adjust their usage during this week’s heat wave.
• Customers with smart meters can check online to view their daily usage. Smart meters collect usage information by the hour, so checking spikes throughout the month – by day and even hour – can show what appliances and behaviors are increasing their bills.
• Duke Energy customers with smart meters can also receive usage alerts through email and/or text halfway through their billing cycle, well before their bill arrives, with their current usage amount and a projection of what their final monthly bill could be.
• Customers can also set budget alerts, so they know when their bill reaches a specific dollar amount of their choosing, allowing them to adjust their usage and help save money on their bill.
• Customers without smart meters can sign up to receive high bill alerts for when adverse weather is projected to increase their electric bills by at least 30% and $30 compared to historical usage.
Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 870,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana’s largest electric supplier.
