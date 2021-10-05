JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark Memorial Health announces that Michelle England, MSN, RN, NE-BC has joined as Chief Nursing Officer. Working with leadership, she will oversee nursing and clinical departments at the hospital.
“I welcome Michelle to the leadership of Clark. Her clinical, operational and team building experience will help us drive change and enrich the quality of patient care,” said Clark Memorial CEO Martin Padgett.
Michelle earned her bachelor and master’s degree in nursing at Indiana Wesleyan University and graduated the master’s program with a 4.0 GPA. She is an alumnus of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses.
“I am excited to begin my journey with Clark,” England said. “I look forward to meeting team members and directing the delivery of patient care, treatments, services and the hospital’s strategic plans.”
England began her career in 2003 as a registered nurse working in the TCU at Baptist Hospital East and moved on to the Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort, Kentucky as a Critical Care RN. While there, she was promoted to Director of Critical & Progressive Care and later assumed the Chief Nursing Officer position. Her most recent role was Chief Nursing Officer at the Community Rehabilitation Hospital South in Greenwood. Working closely with the CEO on general operations, she directed and coordinated all clinical operations, functions and activities for nursing and several clinical departments.
England began her new role on September 7.
