SOUTHERN INDIANA — Improving typically vacant industrial property so that it again can be a viable economic and community resource is the main goal of brownfield redevelopment.
Thanks to a federal grant, Southern Indiana communities should be able to tackle more brownfield projects in the future.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced last week that it will spend a little more than $2.7 million in Indiana for brownfield cleanups.
River Hills Economic Development District and Regional Planning Commission was among seven Indiana entities to garner EPA funding for brownfield projects. River Hills is receiving $300,000 to clean up former industrial sites in Southern Indiana.
"It's great because these are sites that have typically been vacant for years if not decades," said River Hills Executive Director Cory Cochran on Monday.
"It gives us the ability to turn that land or turn that piece of property into something that can be developed into economic growth and can really help the community long-term.”
How the grant will be spent is yet to be determined. River Hills listed some examples of potential projects in its application to the EPA, but Cochran said there will be an open process allotting for communities and organizations within River Hills' five county district to submit proposals for funding.
"River Hills will do kind of a needs assessment and then we'll work with the EPA on deciding sites to use the funds for," Cochran said.
Floyd, Clark, Harrison, Washington and Scott are the five counties served by River Hills.
Cochran said once River Hills receives the funding from the EPA, it will ask for applications. An engineering firm will be used to review the applications and that effort will help shape the needs assessment for selecting projects.
New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said Monday the city will await for River Hills to complete its submission guidelines before deciding whether to seek grant funding for a project.
With many communities targeting brownfield sites for improvement, Staten said it’s welcome news to learn that the EPA is providing funding to assist Southern Indiana.
“I think it’s great when River Hills or any group gets assistance or is able to assist with brownfield clean up or any sort of environmental remediation,” Staten said.
River Hills has partnered with local communities in the past for brownfield projects.
Cochran pointed out the Stemwood site in New Albany, which is a 16-acre site that once housed the former veneer and lumber company.
River Hills also helped with the brownfield project at the Marshall’s auto lot along Emery Crossing Road in Clarksville. The redevelopment of the Keller East manufacturing site in Corydon was another brownfield project through River Hills that Cochran touted.
In the news release announcing the grant award, Nick Creevy, community development specialist for River Hills, said brownfield redevelopment is a priority for the district.
"With the assistance of funding from the EPA, River Hills has been able to aid our communities with assessments and clean-up planning for sites across the region leading to millions of dollars in redevelopment and proposed redevelopment activities," he said. "River Hills looks forward to strengthening our economy, improving the environment, and enhancing the quality of life of our communities with this award of EPA funding."
