Are you looking for a fun, economical family event? Enjoy the Vintage Fire Museum’s annual Muster on Saturday, Sept. 25. A “muster” is a firefighter celebration for displaying equipment and skills.
This year’s Muster is special because it is the 150th anniversary of the Jeffersonville Fire Department.
A few of the features of this year’s Muster:
At 11 a.m. a parade of fire trucks — including several Jeffersonville trucks — will be on Spring Street from the Museum (706 Spring Street) south to Chestnut Street. Other fire departments and private owners are invited to bring their fire trucks and join in the parade. Assembly begins at 10:15 a.m. Cheer for your favorite. After the short parade, enjoy the shops of downtown Jeffersonville.
From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., gather outside at the Museum to purchase an economical hot dog lunch and to buy something at the “swap meet.” (No fee to set up a table and sell things.)
At 2 p.m. head to the Jeffersonville Riverfront to watch some of the fire trucks pump water far out into the river. Free, it’s special. Then head back to the Museum to take in anything you may have missed. Soft drinks and snacks will be available.
The Museum will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Enjoy the wonderful new Museum building with Fire Engines dating back to 1756. Also enjoy a new safety education section for learning about and practicing safe fire safety actions.
Go to the website at vintagefiremuseum.org. The museum’s regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.