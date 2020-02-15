UNDERWOOD — A Southern Indiana youth program is working to build confidence in local girls and help them recognize their self worth.
Hope Southern Indiana, a faith-based nonprofit in New Albany, is presenting its third Esteem Makeover Bootcamp this weekend. A group of 50 high school and middle school girls are gathering from Friday to Sunday at Country Lake Christian Retreat Center in Underwood for a weekend filled with team-building activities, games, discussions, classes and other activities designed to raise their self esteem.
Angie Graf, executive director of Hope Southern Indiana, said a couple of years ago, Hope Southern Indiana met with staff at New Albany High School, and after a conversation about concerns such as mental health and suicide prevention, the nonprofit came up with the idea for the Esteem Makeover Bootcamp.
“Suicide is the second leading cause of death for teenagers, so we were like, OK, we’ve got to do something,” Graf said. “We are not the experts, by any means, but we can connect with the experts in the community to meet the needs of the girls, so that’s what we did.”
The first camp took place in April 2019, followed by another in November, and the next camp will take place in July. Participants are placed in groups with leaders and peers.
This weekend’s camp includes 18 speakers to address a variety of topics. The camp addresses important topics such as mental health, social media, human trafficking and saying no to drugs, alcohol and vaping, Graf said.
The first two nights of the camp are all about the “inside changes they can make to help themselves,” according to Graf. The girls will take yoga, painting and embroidery classes to learn techniques to calm down and focus their energy, she said. Girls will also learn self defense and participate in fitness activities such as Zumba, and the program includes activities such as zip lining and axe throwing.
On Sunday, the girls work on the ‘outside.’ Stylists from Downtown Style in New Albany are coming to the camp to do the girls’ hair and makeup, and they each get their own makeup kit. They want the girls to feel “as good on the outside as they’re going to feel on the inside when they leave,” Graf said.
“We had a girl in November who did the makeup, and she was absolutely stunning — just beautiful,” she said. “She went to her room after the makeup thing was done, and she came back and she had washed everything off. She goes, ‘you know, I like myself better plain.’ We were like, ‘well that’s cool.’ We would rather her wash it off and be confident in who she is. We’re not telling them they need makeup, because they don’t. But if it’s something that makes them feel better and if they love applying it...it can be a creative outlet as well, because it is their body and they have to take care of it and they can put makeup on or not.”
Hope Southern Indiana also presents follow-ups every month to meet with the girls and discuss ways to address issues they are facing. The program helps the girls to recognize that there are others dealing with the same issues they are facing, Graf said.
“We tell the girls, you guys are not alone in the feelings that you’re having,” she said. “If you’re having thoughts of ‘I’m not good enough, I don’t measure up,’ those thoughts are not yours alone — many girls in the room are dealing with the same issues, so if I can sit down and talk to my friend here that I just met and she can tell me her story and I can tell her mine, then hey, I’ve already found out there’s one more person that’s dealing with what I’m facing.”
Volunteer Sveindis Guernsey, one of the group leaders, said she likes seeing the girls come out of their shells over the course of the weekend and making new friends.
“My favorite part of it is when they come for the first time — like the first night — they are really shy and feel like they don’t really want to be here, they want to go home, they don’t fit in...my favorite part is the end of the night on maybe the Saturday night, you can see how they get happier and they’re meeting new friends and they’re talking to others and getting comfortable,” she said.
Guernsey said she enjoys the opportunity to act as a mentor to the girls.
“They start opening themselves up and talking about their home life and how they feel at school, and they ask for tips, like ‘how do I deal with this situation at home, how can I do better at school,’ so you build this great relationship with the teenager,” she said.
New Albany High School student Quneisha Wardford, 14, participated in the first Esteem Makeover Bootcamp, and she is now a leader at the camp.
At first, the girls were all nervous, she said, but they started to get to know each other and had a fun time participating in activities such as zip lining and axe throwing. She appreciates the camp’s inspirational messages, including being true to oneself.
She is looking forward to being a mentor to other girls this weekend.
“I feel like I can do it because I’ve been [through] this, and I’m the person to help people and stuff like that,” she said.
Silver Creek High School student Mikayla Graf, 17, is Graf’s daughter and a leader at the camp. She was also a participant at November’s Esteem Makeover Bootcamp.
She said the bootcamp was helpful to her as she was going through a breakup, and the program inspired girls to find their own identity.
“First of all, it helped me realize that I don’t need a man to make me happy,” she said. “Second, it just overall makes you more confident in life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.