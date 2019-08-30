JEFFERSONVILLE — An architect who left his footprint throughout his hometown will be honored with a place on Jeffersonville's Wall of Champions.
Mayor Mike Moore, along with the Jeffersonville Parks Department, will dedicate the addition of Wayne Estopinal to the wall at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Big Four Station Park, at the park's south end near the stairs.
Several speakers at the event will remember Estopinal, who died in a November plane crash at the age of 63. The Jeffersonville resident founded The Estopinal Group 30 years ago — now TEG Architects — architectural and interior design firm, which has designed several iconic Jeffersonville developments, including the restoration of City Hall at the historic Quartermaster Depot and the award-winning Big Four Station — considered Estopinal's crown jewel.
"Wayne was such an incredible architect and mentor who remained passionate about many things, especially making a positive impact on the quality of life in his hometown," Brandi Jones, marketing coordinator at TEG Architects, said. "We are grateful that his visions, such as Big Four Station Park, were brought to fruition for all to enjoy for many generations to come."
In addition to his design work, Estopinal was an avid soccer fan. So much so that he founded Louisville City FC and was a minority owner of Orlando City Soccer Club; he also designed University of Louisville's soccer stadium.
Estopinal was also active in the Louisville area, including membership on the Louisville Sports Commission Board of Directors; Louisville Zoo Foundation Board of Directors; Lincoln Heritage Council Boy Scouts of America Board of Directors; Community Bankshares of Indiana Board of Directors; and Your Community Bank Board of Directors.
In June, Ball State University, Estopinal's alma mater, approved the naming of the R. Wayne Estopinal College of Architecture and Planning (CAP). Estopinal also served the school on the Ball State University Board of Trustees, BSU Alumni Council and BSU Foundation.
"Wayne was one of a kind," Moore said. "I've never met a man more determined and focused on perfection than Wayne Estopinal."
Two other people were killed in the November plane crash: pilot Andrew Davis, of Sellersburg, and Sandra Holland Johnson, who was vice president of business development for TEG Architects and had worked at the firm for more than 20 years.
