WASHINGTON, DC — American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, has revealed Ethan, the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog, as the winner of the 12th annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards®.
Based on more than one million votes by the American public and the deliberations of a VIP panel of dog experts and celebrity animal lovers, Ethan was named this year’s American Hero Dog at the Hero Dog Awards gala in Palm Beach, Florida on Nov. 11. Ethan, nominated in the Shelter Dogs category sponsored by Lulu’s Fund, has inspired people around the world through his story.
“The Hero Dog Awards were created to honor some of the world’s most extraordinary heroes,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “This year’s finalists have gone above and beyond the call of duty, saving lives on the battlefield, comforting children and seniors, and inspiring us to overcome our own challenges. All are heroes, but I am overjoyed to congratulate Ethan on winning this year’s top title! We hope his story will encourage people to value our animal friends and recognize the healing power of the human-animal bond.”
Ethan was found in a parking lot on a cold January day in 2021 in Kentucky and rushed to critical veterinary care. He was extremely emaciated — weighing only 38 pounds when he should have weighed more than 80. He couldn’t lift his head to eat or drink on his own, and he didn’t take his first steps for six days. However, he never stopped fighting to stay alive. He had an unimaginable determination to keep persevering through seemingly insurmountable odds, and thousands of people began to follow his story.
Because of his fortitude, Ethan did recover, and he was lucky enough to quickly find his own forever home as well. Jeff Callaway first met Ethan the day he was found. While taking care of Ethan, the two formed a deep bond and Callaway instantly made it official by adopting him. Over the past year, Ethan has brought attention and recognition to shelters and animals all over the country through his story. His journey inspires people to overcome incredible odds in their own lives.
Callaway and Ethan now reside in Jeffersonville. Callaway was also named a Kentucky Colonel in September.
The Hero Dog Awards is an annual, nationwide competition that searches for and recognizes America’s most extraordinary canines. Nearly 400 remarkable pups were nominated in this year’s campaign. Ethan was first named the winner in his individual category, becoming the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog, and now he has also achieved the coveted title of American Hero Dog.
Ethan and the other category winners will be featured in the Hero Dog Awards broadcast, airing to Circle Network on Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET. The show, hosted by Emmy-winning television star Carson Kressley, will be sure to delight and inspire dog lovers across the country.
“We want to thank the many generous sponsors who have helped shine a light on these heroes,” Ganzert said. “Our deepest thanks to Zoetis, exclusive sponsor of the Hero Vet Awards; Lulu’s Fund, sponsor of the Shelter Dogs category; Window World, sponsor of the Service Dogs category; American Airlines, sponsor of the Therapy Dogs category and official airline of the 2022 Hero Dog Awards; and finally, Circle Network, our broadcast partner.”
To learn more about this year’s finalists and meet past winners of the Hero Dog Awards, visit www.HeroDogAwards.org.
