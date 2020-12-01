FLOYD COUNTY — Southern Indiana native Evan Bardach has been promoted to Floyd County chief deputy prosecutor, the office announced Tuesday.
Bardach most recently served as first felony prosecutor in Floyd County and has experience at prosecuting cases at all levels in Southern Indiana, according to a news release.
“Evan brings a range of experience and dedication to the office in his new role as Chief Deputy," Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane stated in the release. "I was pleased when my predecessor, Keith Henderson, recognized his talent and promoted him as the first felony prosecutor for the office. As chief deputy, I have no doubt Evan will continue to excel and be a tremendous asset to my administration and helping to lead our team of talented attorneys."
In his new role, Bardach will handle the Superior Court 1 caseload and will assist with oversight and management of all deputy prosecutors, according to the release. Bardach’s experience includes serving as a Deputy Prosecutor in Harrison County where he successfully earned jury trial convictions on cases ranging from A and B misdemeanors to B felonies and serving as the head prosecutor for the Child Support Division.
Bardach also served as chief deputy prosecutor in Crawford County from 2015 through 2018, where he handled and tried all types of cases including murder and oversaw charging decisions and the overall administration of the office.
Evan and his wife, Courtney, met at Indiana University where they were both members of the Indiana Hoosiers Track and Cross-Country Teams. The Bardachs were standouts in athletics and academics while at IU, and Courtney currently serves as the Head Coach for girls track and field at Floyd Central High School. They are members of the St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church and reside in Floyds Knobs.
