INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawmaker from Evansville will become Indiana’s new secretary of state.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that he had selected Republican state Rep. Holli Sullivan for the position. Sullivan will replace current Secretary of State Connie Lawson, who said last month she was resigning with nearly two years left in her elected term.
Sullivan was first elected to the Indiana House in 2014 and won a new term in last November’s election. She has also been the state Republican Party’s vice chair since 2019.
The secretary of state’s office oversees election and voting issues, along with chartering businesses and regulating the securities industry.
The 71-year-old Lawson didn’t give a specific reason for her resignation decision, only saying that 2020 took a toll on her and that she was stepping down to focus on her health and family. Sullivan can run for a full four-year term in the 2022 election.
