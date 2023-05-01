NEW ALBANY - Saturday morning and afternoon at the Floyd County Purdue Extension Office in New Albany, the Purdue Extension Office and the Master Gardeners held their annual Pollinator Day event.
Despite being overcast with the looming threat of rain, that did not stop enthusiastic guests from coming to the grounds of the Purdue Extension Office to learn more about pollination.
Pollinators play a big role on our planet. They help sustain life by spreading pollen to plants which we grow and use for food. When one sees the word “pollinator,” they might think of bees only. While bees are the most effective pollinators, others include: butterflies, moths, birds and bats.
There were several vendors outside including representatives of the Floyd County 4H, the Kentuckiana Herb Society, the Floyd County Soil & Water Conservation District, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, the Floyd County Library, as well as many others. Some of the booths were also selling merchandise. Guests also had the option of playing Pollinator Putt Putt outside and making a pollinator headband inside the hallway near the classrooms.
One of the vendors, My, Oh My Lollies Gournet Pops, handed out free popsicles made by a pollinator. Business owner Caroline Kesten said, “I was thinking about South America and China, where they make their popsicles using fresh ingredients instead of sugar water. Then, I got the idea to make my popsicles using those ingredients.”
Staff members of the Floyd County Library expressed their enthusiasm about the event.
“We are going to do our own pollinator event at the Floyd County Library. We’re more than happy to be here and very happy to be back,” said Sharon Frank. Another employee of the library, Emily Scheldorf, said. “We want to reach as many people as we possibly can.”
“We’re employees of the Purdue Extension Office. We are happy to be here supporting the event. The Master Gardeners and the Office have done a good job putting this year’s program together,” Katie Davidson, an employee of the Purdue Extension Office, said.
Gina Andersen, extension educator for Community Development at the Floyd County Purdue Extension Office said about the program, “We’re excited for today’s event. We have a lot of new booths and vendors. Because of COVID-19, last year was the first year we were able to have the event in a while, and our attendance is probably higher than that of when we first started back in 2016.”
Inside the classrooms within the building, there were several presentations and workshops concerning the restoration of our landscapes and natural habitats and how that relates to pollination. The first was titled Climate Change & Pollinators presented by Hans Schmitz. Schmitz talked about the differences between weather and climate. “When we talk about climate, it’s actually thirty years of a meteorological variable," he said. Schmitz then talked about the overall climate of Floyd County and how it effects pollination.
Lesa Smith, one of the Master Gardeners, was pleased with the event turnout. “I think one of the best things about this event is how many groups and people are brought together. We try to make each year bigger than the last one," Smith said.
As the day progressed, the temperature warmed up, and the sun began peeking through the clouds. The parking lots became full, and many more people came to enjoy the festivities. It was a day for community members to get together and learn about the importance of pollinators and maintaining our natural habitats.
