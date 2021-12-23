NEW ALBANY — Matt Fleenor has experienced the loss of several friends who died this year while struggling with homelessness, and as a minister with Nomad Church Collective in New Albany, he has gotten to know these individuals over many years.
This week, he spoke at an event to honor and remember their lives.
“Many of the people that we’ve lost this year we knew for seven or eight years, and one guy in particular was a young man I was really close to and had been mentoring for a while, and he was a really good friend of mine,” Fleenor said. “It hurts a lot that he’s gone.”
Fleenor was among the participants in a Tuesday service marking National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, presented by the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana at the Cardinal Ritter House in New Albany. The national day of remembrance takes place on the winter solstice, the longest night of the year.
The service included a dinner served by Uplift Them Inc., a local nonprofit focused on providing resources for the homeless, as well as a memorial service by Nomad Church Collective and opportunities for community members to remember their friends and family members who have passed. It concluded with a vigil as attendees released lanterns at Ritter Park.
Leslea Townsend Cronin, executive director of the Homeless Coalition, said the last couple of years have been particularly tough for the homeless population. Early in the pandemic, they had limited access to services such as soup kitchens, and many have struggled with challenges such as isolation and substance abuse.
This year, several individuals served by the Homeless Coalition have died, including those who struggled with substance abuse and mental illness.
The Homeless Coalition wants to “represent Southern Indiana in a healthy and positive way,” Cronin said.
“This is a day, a night where we can all take a step back and say, here are people who have died, and it’s time to respect them, honor them and have a peaceful night,” she said.
Fleenor said he felt blessed and humbled to share stories of the friends they have lost this year, and he noted that Nomad Church Collective, a ministry serving the poor and marginalized, has “had the honor and privilege” to perform some of their funerals.
Preston Searcy, a minister with Nomad Church Collective, said he feels it is “beautiful that so many people are paying attention to this demographic and wanting to be compassionate, loving and inviting and sitting at a table that includes everyone.”
In the memorial service, Searcy focused on the importance of serving and loving the poor and afflicted as a person of of faith, and he feels called “just to go out and love people.”
He shared a story about his friend, Chris, who died over the past year. Searcy first met him about seven or eight years ago, and he remembers Chris as a “gentle person” and a “loving person who wanted to be loved and care for others.”
A few years ago, Nomad was trying to help Chris connect with a local program to help him with his struggles, and although he didn’t feel ready to go through with the program, he “knew that we weren’t going to turn him away,” Searcy said.
“At the end of the day, he really wanted a friend and a brother, and he was a great friend and a brother, and we were glad to know him,” he said.
Fleenor was close with Chris, and he spent many years talking with him and “just listening to him talk and share his life, his struggles and his childhood,” Fleenor said. He remembers Chris’s love of music, including a playlist of songs he grew up listening to, which “would dissolve away all of those insecurities and those barriers.”
“He would just open and share so much about his life and so much of the joy and so much of the pain and sorrow,” Fleenor said. “He would share those things, and it was cathartic for him and it was uplifting for him as well to know that he had somebody that he could share that with and listen to.”
Fleenor also discussed his friend Robert, a community member who passed away this year while facing homelessness. He recalled talking to Robert’s family at his funeral and seeing pictures of him when he was growing up.
He was reminded of “what a blessing it is to get to know people and spend time with them.
“The things, the struggles that are going on don’t change that they are an awesome human that deserves to be loved and cared for and have relationships in life, and I think that message, that moment speaks to that,” he said.
Rob Pryor, program manager and shelter manager for the White Flag Shelter of the Homeless Coalition, said he worked a lot with Robert over the past year, and he tried to get him into treatment.
“I said, eventually, we’re going to have to figure out how to get you to do this, and I can’t believe I said these words to him, but I said, I don’t want to bury you,” he said. “And that’s ultimately what happened. But what we do with outreach, with the shelter, even the eviction prevention to nip it in the bud before it happens, that’s what we all need to do.”
He wants to celebrate those who have been lost, and he prays that community members and agencies “never lose that drive” to care for those in need.
“I hope we never, never find silence when somebody needs to hear I love you,” he said.
Craig Proctor of Uplift Them discussed the loss of his sister-in-law, Teresa, who died this year. He recalled how the community presented a walk in New Albany in her memory, and he emphasized the need to address issues such as addiction and homelessness.
“She brought so much inspiration and so much happiness to so many people, and for it to end the way that it did means nothing — it’s the celebration of her life that meant so much, and to do that walk and to release balloons was very gratifying, it was very spiritual, and it was just a really neat thing,” he said.
Molly Permenter, street outreach coordinator for the Homeless Coalition, said she lost her best friend to addiction, and she has experienced the devastation of losing those they serve through the coalition.
“I think it absolutely just pummels you, because you’re not ready for that, especially when some of these people are so young and vibrant, and there’s just this whole life ahead of them,” she said.
Brandi Pirtle, program director at the Homeless Coalition, talked about impact of losing one of her clients, Brandon, who she served when she was working at LifeSpring Health Systems. He suffered with mental illness and substance abuse disorders, and he lost his battle, she said.
Pirtle said she couldn’t find a poem that captured the message she wanted to send at the memorial service, so she wrote her own poem to bring attention to the work of the Homeless Coalition and the need for people to take action to help the homeless in the community:
“I was going to stop today. I often see you on the street.
“I see that you are thirsty, and you also need to eat.
“I was going to stop to help today, but I didn’t see you there.
“I wonder what happened to you and sent out a silent prayer.
“I couldn’t stop to help today. I finally learned your name..
“Pressed between the pages, I learned this city would never be the same.
“The city is not the same today. We lost another soul.
“It is with great sadness I remind you — ignoring our homeless will never make them whole.”
