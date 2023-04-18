BORDEN - An event is planned for this weekend to honor families who've experienced infant or pregnancy loss.
The White Pumpkin Birthday Bash is planned for 3-5 p.m. on Sunday at the Borden Community Center.
Best friends Kayla Troutman and Crystal Lewis-Tuttle, the hosts of the White Pumpkin Remembrance Walk, are hosting the event.
"It's important because life does go on and so do your emotion, and so does your feelings," Lewis-Tuttle said. "So do the impacts that happen to you in your life and that is something that never leaves you. Once you lose anyone, when you lose anyone, they stay with you. Especially when you lose a child."
The White Pumpkin imagery comes from a poem written in 2018 by Jennifer Giles. The poem compares babies that have passed away to white pumpkins.
Lewis-Tuttle is a grief coach with Adorn Coaching and has experienced pregnancy loss multiple times with her husband Joshua. She and Troutman, of Kayla Troutman Art Studio, are best friends.
"It's a good way, this event, to show parents that even if you're still processing your grief and going through it, there are ways to celebrate it," Lewis-Tuttle said. "It helps you heal and move forward and it also shows you're not alone."
The pair established the White Pumpkin Remembrance Walk last October and Troutman said the response has been positive.
"There's a huge gap for families that go through this, there's not a lot of information or support telling them they're not alone," Troutman said. "There's a lot be desired in the medical field of how this handled."
People will be able to donate items for a library cart at Clark Memorial hospital that helps families who are experiencing pregnancy or infant loss.
"At this event we're collecting items for our hospital library carts," Troutman said. "We've partnered with Clark Memorial Hospital to put these library carts in the labor and delivery unit."
Troutman said people can bring these donations to the event.
"It's something for families to take home when they've lost a little one," she said. "Something they can use to make memories with their babies, reading story books, stuffed animals, blankets to take pictures with."
The event is planned as a birthday party and will have cake, games and more. Prizes, a photo booth and personalized party favors will also be given out.
People are required to register to attend and can do that by visiting bit.ly/wpbdaybash.
Lewis-Tuttle will also be hosting a break-out session during the event to help people navigate grief surrounding loss.
"The first thing I'm going to acknowledge is your grief is how to celebrate it and heal, how to move forward in your grief, in your celebrating and your processing," she said. "It is something that stays with you, but there are different ways to heal and different way to celebrate and you can still process and grief it while also elevating there was a life."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.