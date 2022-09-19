The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has two locations. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville (Main Branch), and the Clarksville Library (Clarksville Branch) is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Events from Sept. 28 through Sept. 30 include:
Clarksville Library hosting teen science and a snack
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Teen Science and a Snack on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s program is for teens interested in computer coding. Participants will work through a self-paced coding program designed for both beginners and skilled coders. The program offers various coding challenges that will keep coders engaged, learning, and encouraged. This program is for teens in grades 6-12 and requires registration.
Clarksville Library hosting Louisville Astronomical Society program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host the Louisville Astronomical Society on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m at its Clarksville location. Thomas Bibb, a member of the Louisville Astronomical Society, will teach us how to use a telescope properly and what to look for in the night sky.
Jeffersonville Township Public Library to host a writing workshop
Author Larry D. Sweazy will provide a public writing workshop at the Jeffersonville Library on Friday, Sept. 30, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sweazy is a multiple-award-winning author of 18 novels, 34 short stories, and more than 80 non-fiction articles and book reviews. He resides in Noblesville with his wife, Rose.
This event is offered as part of the Indiana Humanities’ work with the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards, which honor the best books written by Indiana authors. Awarded every two years, they celebrate Indiana writers, shine a light on the Hoosier state’s literary community, and deepen connections between Indiana writers and readers.
The topic of today’s workshop will be The Writing Life: Starting and Finishing Your Novel. According to Sweazy, the most challenging part of writing a novel is finishing it. In this interactive workshop, he will share proven tips and help beginning and seasoned writers build the skills they need to complete their books.
This special event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.