The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has two locations. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Ave. Jeffersonville, IN 47130, and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime will be offered on June 14 – June 15, and June 21 – June 22 from 1:15 – 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library. Do you have little ones ages 3-5 who are excited about school but are too young to go yet? Storytime is the perfect solution. Kids go in by themselves for stories, crafts, and games. Registration is required.
Communal Places and Neglected Spaces
On Thursday, June 16, at 6 p.m., Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a Zoom program by Indiana scholar Dr. Kay Westhues discussing the phenomenon of roadside natural springs still used for drinking water by the public today.
Indiana Humanities said “Westhues’ talk will examine several historic springs in Indiana by sharing oral histories, photographs, and archival research. She explores why some springs still function as communal spaces for water gathering, while others have fallen out of our collective memory. In the process, she addresses issues of water access and environmental justice.”
Dr. Westhues’ talk is funded through the sponsorship of Indiana Humanities through their UnEarthed initiative. This program will interest adult patrons, especially those who enjoy folklore, geology, history, and social sciences. For more information, see the event on jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Join the meeting at this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85297410179
Game Day
Game Day will be offered for families on June 16 from 3 – 5 p.m. in the YS Activity Room at the Jeffersonville Library. Learn to play a new board game. No registration is required.
Build a Fairy and Gnome Garden
Build a Fairy and Gnome Garden will be offered on June 17 from 2 – 3 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library. This program is for Grades 3 – 6. Limited seating is available for this program. Sometimes when we let our hands get dirty, a little magic happens. Registration is required.
Crocheting Basics
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a crocheting class on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Clarksville Library. Whether you are an experienced crocheter who needs help with a certain technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this class is for you! Fiber Artist, Kim Lillis, is the class instructor. For more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
Maker Mania
Maker Mania will be offered on June 18 from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library. This program is for Grades K – 8. The camp-themed summer reading program gave library staff a great idea. Let’s use maker toys to imagine a creation or invention that would enhance the camping experience. No registration is required.
Heart Disease in Men
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program, learning about Heart Disease in Men, Saturday, June 18, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. Learn about Heart Disease in Men and what men, in particular, and their loved ones need to know about it. Guest speaker will be Dr. Giavonne Rondo.
The term heart disease refers to several types of heart conditions, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for men in the United States. Hypertension is a major risk factor for heart disease. Other risk factors include being overweight or obese, an unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and excessive alcohol use.
This program, devoted to men’s health, is the first of four new programs presented by Dr. Rondo. The other three will be in July, August, and October.
Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. Her specialty is internal medicine; she has practiced in Kentuckiana for almost 20 years.
Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a Feature Film on Saturday, June 18 at 2 p.m. at the Clarksville Library. The film will feature two top Hollywood actors teaming up as treasure hunters searching for Ferdinand Magellan’s fortune lost 500 years ago. Viewers can expect action, adventure, and some comedy.
JTPLteen Anime Club
JTPLteen Anime Club will be offered on June 21, from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library. Back by popular demand, the library will host a live, in-person anime club where we pick up on favorite games, crafts, and activities, all based on our favorite anime or manga. This program is for Grades 6 – 12. Registration is required.
Magic Show
Wands at the Ready! A Rusty Ammerman Magic Show. This show will be offered on June 23 from 7 – 7:45 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library and is for the Harry Potter fan. Rusty Ammerman is a Master Magician who brings vast experiences to every show. Come witness transfiguration, apparition, disapparition, teleportation, and even levitation, causing volunteers to magically float before their eyes. No registration is required.
Kentucky Herpetological Society
The Kentucky Herpetological Society will be at the Jeffersonville Library on June 24, 2:30 -3:30 p.m. Come see and ask questions about reptiles and amphibians. No registration is required.
Hoosier True Crime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will present Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Clarksville location. The group will examine true crime cases in Indiana, both past and present. Family and Local History Librarian, Diane Stepro, will take you back in time to investigate some of the most notorious criminal cases in Hoosier history. Public Services Librarian Nolan Brewer will delve into more recent and infamous cases that shocked the nation.
For more information on this or other programs, or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640.
Virtual Dungeon and Dragons
Virtual Dungeon and Dragons will take place on Zoom, June 27, from 4 -5:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library. If you have ever thought about playing, now is the time to join. Who knows, the DM might give you a secret or two to spice up the storyline. If you are a new player, register to get a message from the DM with details about the game and what you need to join. This program is for Grades 6 – 12. Registration is required.
It’s not about the gun
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Wednesday, June 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, to visit with author Kathy Stearman.
A published author of the memoir, “It’s Not About the Gun: Lessons from My Global Career as a Female FBI Agent,” Stearman has spent more than 26 years as a Supervisory Special Agent and Legal Attache for the FBI. In her memoir, she recounts “the global experiences which shaped her life and the mixed feelings she now holds about the sacrifices she had to make to survive in a man’s world.”
Copies of Stearman’s book will be available for sale after her presentation. If you purchased a copy before this event, you are encouraged to bring it, and the author will be happy to sign it.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Preschool Popsicle Party
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites children to the Preschool Popsicle Party on Thursday, June 30, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Clarksville location. Join in the fun in the sun as you cool off with a plastic fishing “pond,” bubbles, and sidewalk chalk. There will be lots of wet fun with sprinklers, a splash mat, water painting, and more. When tired of playing, have a popsicle and relax in the shade. This program is for ages 0 – 5, and parents are required to stay and share in the fun. Please register, as this is a weather-permitting event.
For more information on this or other programs, or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
JTPLteen Anime Club
JTPLteen Anime Club will be on June 30, 4 -5:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library. The in-person anime club will pick up on favorite games, crafts, and activities, all based on our favorite anime or manga. Of course library staff will talk a lot about anime/manga and maybe watch a bit. This program is for Grades 6-12, and registration is required.
Cultural Pass
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will offer the Cultural Pass to youth again this summer. The Cultural Pass is an innovation initiative to promote art and culture and improve summer learning in our community. The Pass is valid for a one-time general admission at each of the participating venues from June 1 to Sept. 4, 2022. The Pass is free to youth ages 0-21 and will be available at both Jeffersonville Township Public Library locations.
To learn more about the Summer Reading Club or events at the library, call the Jeffersonville Library Youth Services Department at 812-285-5636 or the Clarksville Library at 285-5640 or check out the library website jefflibrary.org. Join the Summer Reading Club Online at https://jefflibrary.beanstack.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.